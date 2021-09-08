Anne Hathaway apologizes for portrayal in “The Witches”:

After her new film “The Witches” was criticized for implying that people with different limbs are like witches, the actress has now apologized. Previously, the responsible studio, Warner Bros., had also done this.

In “The Witches”, the American actress Anne Hathaway plays one of the main characters, a witch with only three fingers on her hands. As the “Spiegel” explains, this malformation is similar to the disease ectrodactyly. Both Warner Bros. and Hathaway themselves have now responded to criticism from people who actually suffer from the disease or who have malformed limbs due to other causes.

Fantastic and not human figure

A statement from the studio said, “We, the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures, are deeply dismayed that our portrayal of fictional characters in ‘The Witches’ has hurt people with disabilities, and we regret it.” one did not want to represent real people with the cat-like hand of the witch. Instead, she should be seen as a clearly fantastic and non-human figure.

Anne Hathaway reached out to her followers on Instagram with a video from the non-profit organization “Lucky Fin Project”, which advocates equality for people with different limbs. She explained that she was also unaware that one could see connections between her character and real disabilities.