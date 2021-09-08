Amal & George Clooney: An eye-catcher on Lake Como

When you hear Lake Como, you inevitably think of the most famous homeowner in this tranquil town in Italy: George Clooney (60). In 2001 the Hollywood star bought Villa Oleandra in Laglio for the equivalent of 11 million euros. 25 rooms, pool, tennis court, fitness studio – everything was there for the bachelor of the day. But even after his wedding to Amal Clooney (43) in 2014, the house on Lake Como remained a top-class retreat for him. Some of the rooms are certainly children’s rooms today, which the twins Ella and Alexander (4) are currently turning upside down, because the four of the Clooneys are now enjoying the Italian sun to the fullest. While it is slowly becoming autumn in Germany, Amal continues to enjoy the summer in airy clothes and, among other things, treats herself to an outfit in bright orange – a real eye-catcher, this lawyer!









Detached with a beaming smile, she spends time with her beloved family – and we can be there. In the video above we show you the latest photos of the small family on summer vacation.