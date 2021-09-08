9/11 on television and streaming –quotemeter.de

The television stations and streaming services are offering a large selection of documentaries from September 11th.

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 are closer than ever. As a result of the tragedy, American forces marched in? Operation Enduring Freedom? in Afghanistan. The country was occupied and the Taliban leader Osama bin Laden was hunted down almost ten years later. A year ago, then US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of troops, which Joe Biden pulled through. A few weeks ago, millions of people witnessed the Taliban take over the country again.

Numerous television channels recall the horrific images from 20 years ago. The new television editor-in-chief Jan Philip Burgard put his own documentary on the news channel WELT «Living and dying on September 11th – a family story» together, in which Sebastian Gorki is remembered. The half-hour report, which is already available in the media library, shows the suffering of the Gorky family. This will be sent on the anniversary at 1.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. In addition, the station offers a two-hour news series that shows the memorial ceremony from New York City.









The competitor ntv starts at 2:05 p.m. «10. September ?? The day before the terror came » in the 9/11 program area. Documentation will follow by 6 p.m. «Countdown to the disaster ?? September 11th » and «9/11 ?? Chronology of Terror ». On the anniversary of the anniversary, RTL will broadcast old episodes of “The Blue Light Report” between 8.40 a.m. and 4.45 p.m., the program on the terrorist attack will be on Thursday, September 9th. Steffen Halaschka presents at 10:35 p.m. «Star tv»before three documentaries wait from 00:30.

Tagesschau24 clears its prime time on September 11th. «The children of 9/11», «Fischer, Schily: ?? My September 11th ??” and “The Death Pilots” are three reports broadcast by the ARD joint program. On the night of Sunday it runs «Tagesschau 20 years ago»which also reminds of the event. Incidentally, the main issue was only spoken once and on that day by 5:00 p.m. speaker Claus-Erich Boetzkes. Between 9/11 documentaries and “Tagesschau” from the archive, the program is interrupted in a bizarre way: The first broadcasts a repetition of “extra 3” and a documentary about social work.

In the first, 9/11 takes place the day before. The documentary film «Germany 9/11» by Jan Peter and Daniel Remsperger can be seen at 10:15 p.m. The Mainz broadcaster ZDF is now relying on the «ZDFzoom»-Documentation available in the media library. The work is a BBC production by Karen Edwards and Greg Sanderson. On Saturday the ZDF will broadcast ?? similar to world ?? the memorial service from New York City. It starts at 6:05 p.m.

The TV station ProSieben is also dedicated to the terrorist attacks of September 11th ?? but entertaining. The film will be shown between 11 p.m. and 1:35 a.m. “World Trade Center” repeated in which Nicolas Cage and Michael Pena is cast. The film was arranged by Oliver Stone. Narrated in five episodes “Turning point: 9/11 and the war on terror” at Netflix about the attacks and the resulting consequences. In the media libraries, including those from ARD, there are numerous other stories that tell of the attacks.

