13 Hugh Jackman films starring robots, wizards and more

G’Day Mate! With nearly 60 films, Hugh Jackman can look back on an impressive acting career. What the scandal-free thoroughbred Australian is still missing is finally the first Oscar. Most of the Hugh Jackman films on the following list show that it is now overdue.

“X-Men” series (2000-2017)

Granted, “X-Men” is not the first film with Hugh Jackman, but the Australian owes his breakthrough to him. For 17 years he played the mutant Wolverine, who not only appeared in the “X-Men” films, but also received three solo films.

“Password: Swordfish” (2001)

Hugh Jackman continues with "Password: Swordfish", in which he plays alongside John Travolta and Halle Berry. Even if the film fails the critics, it seems that newcomer Jackman is convincing in his role as a hacker. Numerous other offers follow …





“Van Helsing” (2004)

… but you can’t always be right with your choice of films. So he decides on the role of the monster hunter Van Helsing and has a nice sidekick at his side with Kate Beckinsale as Anna Valerious. But it doesn’t help: Nobody is really convinced of the fantasy action.

“The Fountain” (2006)

Fortunately, Hugh Jackman does not disappear into oblivion. Apparently it is enough to get Darren Aronofsky noticed. Well, whether that is just because of his Van Helsing role or maybe more because of two other “X-Men” films is an open question. But the science fiction drama is another boost to Hugh Jackman’s career. In it he plays a desperate scientist who tries everything to stop his wife from getting cancer.

“Prestige – The Masters of Magic” (2006)

The end of the 19th century was mainly dominated by magicians. Asserting yourself against the competition is not that easy. The rivals Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Borden (Christian Bale) also find out. That’s why both hone the ultimate illusion – regardless of losses.

“Australia” (2008)

Was it an affair of the heart for Hugh Jackman to be able to play in this epic? After all, the Hollywood star makes no secret of his origins and repeatedly emphasizes how much he likes being Australian. But despite breathtaking pictures and two great leading actors (Nicole Kidman plays at Jackman’s side), the romantic drama falls short of expectations. Mainly because the film with a running time of 2:45 hours just turned out to be way too long.

“Real Steel – tough opponents” (2011)

If you keep asking yourself what the name of the robot film with Hugh Jackman is, this is the answer. In “Real Steel” boxing machines have long since replaced people in the ring. A promoter and former boxing professional (Jackman) stumbles over a rusted scrap bunker and makes it his goal to get him fit and win the next championship with him.

“Les Misérables” (2012)

Hugh Jackman’s role as Jean Valjean in the musical film “Les Misérables” proves that Hugh Jackman is not only a great actor, but also a gifted singer. Although he has been nominated for an Oscar, in the end it comes out empty-handed. In addition to Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne and Amanda Seyfried can also show what musical talent they have.

“Prisoners” (2013)

A horror scenario for all parents: If you don’t pay attention for a brief moment, the children are gone. What usually dissolves quickly, however, turns into torture for the whole family in “Prisoners” by Denis Villeneuve. Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) does everything in his power to find the alleged culprit, but that’s not enough for father Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) – he takes matters into his own hands.

“Logan” (2017)

In 2017 the time has come: We have to say goodbye to Hugh Jackman and his star role as Wolverine. But the Australian says goodbye with a loud bang and leaves with “Logan” a last, phenomenal present, which is a more than worthy end to almost two decades as an “X-Men” mutant.

“The Greatest Showman” (2017)

"The Greatest Showman" offers fantastic costumes and a great soundtrack. Even more: Hugh Jackman's voice provides goosebumps and entertainment again – think of the duet with Zac Efron in the bar. One thing is certain: Hugh Jackman is probably one of the greatest showmen not only in films, but also in real life . It is not for nothing that the Australian will travel around the world with his own show after the film.





“The Spitzenkandidat” (2018)

There’s a complete U-turn in the genre a year later. Instead of atmospheric vocal interludes, Hugh Jackman is waiting for a presidential election campaign in “Der Spitzenkandidat”. The film is based on the true events surrounding Senator Gary Hart (Jackman) that occurred in the late 1980s. Hart is considered an exceptional political talent and has the best chance of winning the presidential election against Bush. If he hadn’t got caught in an affair that would bring him down and his career.

“Bad Education” (2019)

Hugh Jackman will become the head of Long Island's Roslyn School District for HBO in 2019. Students and teachers love the charming Frank Tassone, who has done a lot for Roslyn High School in particular. A school reporter tries to write an article about him in the school newspaper and stumbles upon some inconsistencies in the district's finances while doing research. In no time at all, Tassone and his representative Pam Gluckin find themselves in the middle of the biggest corruption scandal that the school sector in the United States of America has ever sparked.





Outlook: New films with Hugh Jackman