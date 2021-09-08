10 facts you need to know about the Netflix star

The Spanish actress was born on August 11, 1989 in Barcelona. She grew up in rather modest circumstances with her parents and her sister Mónica. At the age of six, she already knew that she wanted to be an actress. Thanks to the support of her parents, she will soon be able to realize her dream.

Also before House of money active as an actress

The many afternoons that Úrsula and her mother spent at auditions and drama schools paid off in the end: At just 13, the teenager got a role on the Spanish TV show Mirall Trencat. Although she can only be seen in three episodes, the attention brings her advertising deals and other offers. So she played in the series from 2005 to 2006 Ventdelpla before she goes to Madrid and there with Fisica o Quimica has her big breakthrough – at least in Spain.

Inspiration for “Tokyo”

She became internationally known in 2017 with her role as “Tokyo” in the Netflix series House of money. Above all, she admires the courage and strength of her role and feels reminded of another actress: Natalie Portman as “Mathilda” in the film Léon – the professional. Portman is also only 13 years old when she embodies this role and is celebrating her breakthrough with the film. A certain resemblance to Úrsula.









That was for the worst scene in the House of Money series

In the third season there is a scene in which the band of robbers is on a ship and cheers for their supposed freedom. What looks like a rather cloudy day in the series was actually filmed on the coast of Thailand in hot temperatures. Since the crew had to wear winter clothes for the scene, some actors got heat stroke or vomited! Still, it had to be turned until everything was in the box.

Is there something going on with Miguel Herrán?

Her roles “Tokyo” and “Rio” are a couple. And Úrsula and Miguel Herrán? The chemistry between the two is good, but it’s only enough for a close friendship. In interviews, they always emphasize how much they admire each other’s acting, but in terms of relationships, the two definitely go their separate ways.

You can see five more facts in the video, including whether Úrsula has a boyfriend.