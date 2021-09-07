Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

SERIES September 07, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has put together the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This is how you can find the best of Tuesday’s television program.

“In the network of the Camorra” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



Tonight you can see the second part of the thriller “Im Netz der Camorra” on ZDF. In it, Tobias Moretti plays the winemaker Matteo, who has a dark past with the Mafia. Now he is blackmailed by clan member Nino (Fabrizio Romagnoli) into committing crimes for the mafiosi again. His wife and daughter don’t suspect anything yet, but they have questions about Nino’s connection to Matteo.

“Daughter-in-law wanted” – 8:15 pm on RTL



A new episode of the documentary soap “Wanted in law” is running on RTL tonight. Moderator Vera Int-Veen goes in search of great love with single men. The candidates get to know several women who all invite them to their home for a few days. The women also get to know their potential mother-in-law, who wants to have a say in her son’s decision.

“How Fake Is Your Love?” – 8:15 p.m. at ProSieben



ProSieben is showing the show “How Fake Is Your Love?” This evening. Eight couples move into a finca on Mallorca, where they fight for the title of “perfect couple” and put their love to the test. The special thing about it: Among the real couples there are several candidates who are actually not together and only pretend their love. Can you fool the others?

“The slightly different cops” – 8:15 pm on Kabel Eins



At Kabel eins today you can experience the action comedy “The Cops with a Difference”, which is about the rather clumsy cops Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg), who next to their heroic colleagues Danson (Dwayne Johnson) and Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson) look pretty weak. But in a special case, the two losers are taken from their desks and go on an explosive hunt.









“Hot or Schrott – Die Allestester” – 8:15 pm at Vox



The documentary soap “Hot oder Schrott – Die Allestester” is running tonight at Vox. For the show, Vox sends crazy products to viewers who are keen to experiment, who should test them very carefully. It happens that the testers first have to find out what their product is supposed to be good for. Other products convince right from the start and thus belong to the “Hot” category.

“Kiss the Cook” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Sky Cinema Family is showing the dramedy “Kiss the Cook” at prime time today. This is about top chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau), who quits his job in LA because his work is no longer appreciated there. He then converts an old food truck and takes his family with him to travel around the area on a food truck and sell Cuban sandwiches. The action turns into a real adventure.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” on Amazon Prime Video



Amazon Prime Video recently launched the fantasy film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”, in which the Arthurian saga is told in an action-packed manner. Arthur (Charlie Hunnam), the son of King Uther, grows up far from the throne because his uncle Vortigern (Jude Law) betrayed and overthrew Uther. Arthur doesn’t know about his legacy but finds out the truth when he pulls the Excalibur sword out of a stone. A struggle for the rule of Camelot begins.

