Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Sunday, September 5th, 2021

SERIES September 05, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has collected the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This way, you can see the best of Sunday TV programs.

TV tips (Source: VitalikRadko /depositphotos.com)

“Polizeiruf 110” – 8:15 pm in the first



A crime thriller from the series “Polizeiruf 110” is running on ARD this evening. In it, Elisabeth von Eyckhoff (Verena Altenberger) comes as the new commissioner to the Munich homicide squad and is already facing a massive problem with her first case. She has arrested a suspected serial killer who is acting very suspiciously. Unfortunately, she lacks the evidence to keep the man detained. A confession is needed, but the suspect is highly intelligent and knows how to manipulate.

See ARD on Zattoo in the stream

“Rosamunde Pilcher: Heart Races” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



Today, ZDF is showing the drama “Rosamunde Pilcher: Herzenslaufen”, which is about the gin distiller Jacky (Liliane Zillner), who continues her late mother’s distillery. Since her mother was killed in a fire at the company, Jacky devotes all of her time to her work. This worries her father very much, who thought that Jacky’s sister Alice (Hedi Honert) could help her with it. Unfortunately, the sisters are very divided.

See ZDF on Zattoo in the stream

“Football qualification games” – 8:15 pm on RTL



Germany will play against Armenia in the “football qualification games” on RTL this evening in order to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Instead of Jogi Löw, Hansi Flick is now the new national coach on the sidelines. The game takes place in Stuttgart. Can the team score points after this year’s defeat at the European Championships?

See RTL on Zattoo in the stream

“Die Schadenfreundinnen” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



Today you can see the romantic comedy “Die Schadenfreundinnen” on Sat.1. In it, Carly (Cameron Diaz) finds out that her boyfriend Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is actually married. She meets with his wife Kate (Leslie Mann) and befriends her. When the two cheated women find out that Mark is also having an affair with the beautiful Amber (Kate Upton), the three of them team up and plan an act of revenge.









“Die Schadenfreundinnen” in the livestream at Joyn

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – 8:15 pm at ProSieben



You can experience the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” today at prime time on ProSieben. The film shows the life of “Queen” front singer Freddie Mercury, who grew up as Farrokh Bulsara in poor conditions in South Africa. Even at a young age, the talented boy is enthusiastic about music and creates the eccentric persona Freddie himself, which will make him a superstar. But his exciting life also has its downsides.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” in the livestream at Joyn

“Yes we camp!” – 8:15 p.m. at Kabel Eins



Today on Kabel eins the documentary series “Yes we camp!” further, which accompanies German camping fans on their exciting holidays in their own country. Both permanent campers and newcomers to this field are included. In the most beautiful places in Germany you can certainly learn a thing or two from your neighbors and even through your own mistakes you will become a camping professional over time.

“Yes we camp!” in the stream at Joyn

“ET the Extra-Terrestrial” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Classics



The iconic science fiction film “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” is to be seen tonight on Sky Cinema Classics and is about the siblings Elliott (Henry Thomas) and Gertie (Drew Barrymore) who bring the peaceful alien ET to them record at home. Her parents are not allowed to hear about it, because ET is wanted by the US government across the country. On top of the excitement, the little alien is terribly homesick.

Sky offers: All Sky discounts

“Cinderella” on Amazon Prime Video



This week, Amazon Prime Video added the remake of the fairy tale “Cinderella” to its range. The musical film is about the young Ella (Camila Cabello), who lives with her bossy stepmother Vivian (Idina Menzel) and is used there for housework. Ella dreams of becoming a successful tailor and secretly designs ball gowns. A chance invitation to the ball in the castle gives her the chance to get a little closer to her goal.

The Amazon Prime Video news

Is there nothing for you today?



Then you can look for alternatives in our news from Amazon and Netflix. You will also discover exciting titles that you might like in our Sky News and TV New Releases.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection