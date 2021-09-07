You can now live in the “The Devil Wears Prada” Loft – Living

The luxury apartment, where fashion newcomer Andy Sachs meets reporter Christian Thompson, can be rented for $ 25,000 a month.

4,000 square meters with everything your heart desires: five meter high walls, a private elevator, oversized windows and five rooms. The glamorous loft in New York’s Tribeca was the location for the first meeting between Anne Hathaway aka Andy Sachs and the dashing journalist Christian Thompson (played by Simon Baker) in “The Devil Wears Prada”. Now it can be rented for a mere 25,000 dollars (equivalent to 21,000 euros) a month.

Italy sells houses for 1 euro >>>

The chic residence offers two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in a listed brick building with ten residential units from 1882. Directly after the hall is the almost gigantic living area with a gas fireplace, a kitchen and a glass winter garden.

Fitness room, 400 bottles of wine and sauna

From there a staircase leads to the mezzanine, from where you have a good view of the living room and kitchen. The wine refrigerator for 400 bottles is also located here.

It goes on to the fitness room. The master bedroom also has a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with underfloor heating and a sauna.







