Will Smith tops the photo and shows his corona body almost naked!

Will Smith loves his pounds! The Hollywood superstar is no longer perfectly trained, but stands by his corona body and proudly presents it.
UNITED STATES – Clear statement against bodyshaming! Will Smith (52) has to be sensational photo topped and posted a short video on his Instagram channel in which he only presented himself in boxer shorts.
Accompanied by the song “Don’t Cha” by the Pussycat Dolls, which is funny and also a little ironic in this context, he poses as a model.
The superstar proudly puts his hands on his not quite perfectly trained hips, lifts his chin and looks confidently into the camera.
This short boomerang clip deserves respect precisely because such unadorned shots are uncommon in the glitter and glamor world of Hollywood, in which appearance is often very important.
And Smith also knows that such images will never disappear again in the vastness of the Internet. Therefore, his decision deserves respect. He wrote: “This body carried me through the entire pandemic and through countless days in the pantry.”
But now it’s enough for him: “I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight muffins … that’s it! I’ll get myself into the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!”
He wants to “regain his health and well-being” and “hopes” that it “works”.
You don’t have to worry too much about that. After all, the actor has stood in front of the camera with muscles in countless films, which requires a great deal of discipline.
But already in “Bad Boys for Life” (2020) he skilfully joked his middle age and cracked jokes with the Frankfurt native Martin Lawrence (56) about their own vanities like dyeing their hair and beard.
The former rapper, who became world famous through the great TV series “The Prince of Bel-Air” (1990 to 1996) and then with classics such as “Men in Black” (1997), “The Public Enemy No. 1” (1998) and achieved world fame as a well-trained heavyweight boxer in “Ali”, but can easily afford it.
After all, he is still big in business and will be seen in four different works in the near future: “King Richard”, “Bad Boys 4”, “Bright 2” and “The Council” are the names of the films Smith- Fans can look forward to.
