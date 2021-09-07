Will Smith tops the photo and shows his corona body almost naked!

Will Smith loves his pounds! The Hollywood superstar is no longer perfectly trained, but stands by his corona body and proudly presents it.

UNITED STATES – Clear statement against bodyshaming! Will Smith (52) has to be sensational photo topped and posted a short video on his Instagram channel in which he only presented himself in boxer shorts.

Will Smith played heavyweight boxer legend Muhammad Ali in “Ali” in 2001. © PR / DR



Accompanied by the song “Don’t Cha” by the Pussycat Dolls, which is funny and also a little ironic in this context, he poses as a model.

The superstar proudly puts his hands on his not quite perfectly trained hips, lifts his chin and looks confidently into the camera.

This short boomerang clip deserves respect precisely because such unadorned shots are uncommon in the glitter and glamor world of Hollywood, in which appearance is often very important.

And Smith also knows that such images will never disappear again in the vastness of the Internet. Therefore, his decision deserves respect. He wrote: “This body carried me through the entire pandemic and through countless days in the pantry.”

But now it’s enough for him: “I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight muffins … that’s it! I’ll get myself into the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!”









He wants to “regain his health and well-being” and “hopes” that it “works”.