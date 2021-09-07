US actor and ex-wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Policeman as doppelganger on Twitter

Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of “Jumanji: The next Level” 2019 in Berlin. © Jörg Carstensen / dpa

US actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson not only has muscles, but also a sense of humor. He is very amused by a picture with a doppelganger on Twitter – and invites you to tequila.

Hollywood – US star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has landed another real hit with “Jungle Cruise” on Disney +. A picture on Twitter is causing a lot of excitement. On it: a policeman named Eric Fields, who looks like the actor and former professional wrestler looks like the face.

“The Rock” shared the photo on his account, next to one of himself. “Oh shit! Wow. The guy on the left looks a lot cooler, ”comments the“ Jumanji ”star, visibly amused. He thanked the policeman for his service and invited him for a glass of tequila. Of course from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s own brand. “I need to hear all of your ‘rock stories’ because I KNOW you have them in stock.”









US actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson guarantees confusion

The portal t-online According to the 37-year-old police officer Eric Fields has been compared to Dwayne Johnson several times. So he told the website Alabama.comthat he would have been born out of wedlock by “The Rock” and Vin Diesel. Which doesn’t bother the muscle-bound law enforcement officer in the least. “It’s flattering. There could be worse people, I guess. ”In the 17 years he’s been serving, he’s had ample opportunity to cause confusion as a doppelganger. The German actor Elyas M ‘Barek had a similar experience with a doppelganger.

Confusingly similar: a cop and Dwayne Johnson. © Twitter / BleacherReport

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the top paid actors in the world. Before that, the now 49-year-old was very popular as a professional wrestling player. And in the case of his police doppelganger, too, it becomes clear that the man is very good at laughing at himself.

Sophia Thomalla also caused confusion among her fans: she resembled Jorge González in her eyes. (ckk)