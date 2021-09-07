Wednesday, September 8, 2021
These stars don’t believe in marriage!

By Sonia Gupta
What do Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Kourtney Kardashian have in common? You are taken – but you don’t want to be bound forever.

the essentials in brief

  • Many people dream of the perfect wedding.
  • For these nine stars, however, there are far more important things than getting under the hood.

For many it is the most beautiful day of their life: the day on which they marry their great love in front of their friends and family.

But this is not the case with all people. The best example of this: Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio (46). The “Titanic” star has a preference for young models. So far, however, he has never dared to do it.

He once said of “Parade”: “The time will come when it comes. The truth is, marriage cannot be planned. “

Are you married?

He is currently in a relationship with US model Camila Morrone (23). So far, the beauty has been waiting in vain for a ring.




And Leo isn’t the only eternal bachelor in Hollywood. These eight stars have never dared either.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
