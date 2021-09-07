Botox? No thank you!
Cosmetic procedures are now just as much a part of everyday life in Hollywood as visits to the hairdresser. But not everyone gives in to the pressure to look like their mid-twenties forever. Here you can see ten Hollywood stars who oppose Botox and Co. and prefer to age with dignity – and of course – …
Meryl Streep
The 71-year-old Oscar winner is strictly against cosmetic surgery. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2010, Meryl Streep said: “When I meet people who have had something done on them, it’s like the connection between us has been broken. It’s like something is covering your face, a kind of veil – and that’s never a good idea for an actor. ”
Isabella Rossellini
At the age of 68, Isabella Rossellini has no need to “preserve” her younger facial features. The Italian revealed to the ‘Daily Mail’ in 2018 that cosmetic interventions simply did not fit into her concept of life: “For me, elegance does not mean looking 58 at 60. I have an organic farm. I don’t eat the organic products to look younger, but to stay healthy. I use good creams and take care of my skin. I can’t agree with myself to eat organic foods on the one hand and botox on the other. ”
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore is an advocate for natural beauty and sees no point in stopping aging artificially. In ‘Allure’, the 60-year-old actress revealed (‘Still Alice: My Life Without Yesterday’) that she had never tried Botox – and was not planning to. “I don’t want to judge people, but I don’t think it makes them look better. They just look like they’ve had something done on their face, ”says Moore. “When I look at someone who has had their face changed, it always seems strange.”
Halle Berry
Halle Berry (54) has worked in show business for more than three decades and understands the “pressure” of undergoing operations. Nevertheless, the actress (‘X-Men’) has vowed not to give in to the beauty dictate. “People are always trying to persuade you,” Halle Berry said in ‘Yahoo! Beauty ‘. “I keep reminding myself that beauty has nothing to do with age. It’s normal to age, no one is immune from it … I just want to look like myself all the time, even if that’s an older version of me. I think if you let too much of this cosmetic stuff be done, you will eventually turn into a different person. ”
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts (53) also doesn’t believe in cosmetic interventions. When asked about this in 2010, she replied in ‘Elle’: “It is unfortunate that we live in such an unhealthy society in which women do not even give themselves the chance to wait and see what they will look like as older people. I want to have an idea of what I’m going to look like before I even think about it. I want my kids to know when I’m angry, when I’m happy, and when I’m confused. Every face tells a story … and it shouldn’t tell the story of a trip to the cosmetic surgeon. ”
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster (58) has been in front of the camera since she was three and has always made fun of cosmetic surgery throughout her career. To this day nothing has changed in their opinion. “It’s just not my thing. I don’t mind if other people do something. They should do what they want ”, says the actress (“ The Silence of the Lambs ”). “For me, it’s about how I look. I’d rather hear ‘Wow, she has a weird nose’ than ‘Wow, something went wrong with her nose surgery.’ ”
Kate Winslet
The 45-year-old ‘Titanic’ actress has made it clear several times that she would never bow to the beauty pressures in Hollywood. “It goes against my morals, the way I was raised by my parents,” Kate Winslet told the Telegraph. “I will never give in. I am an actress. I don’t want my face to suddenly lose its expression. ”
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson (61) worries that the current youth craze will have a negative impact on our society. “It’s crazy. It is not normal and the society we have created is not normal, ”said the actress in 2014 in Hello Magazine. “Why do people urge others to get cut open and put things in their bodies? What do we do with ourselves? It’s unhealthy, and worst of all, we teach young people that all of this is normal. It is not normal.”
Helen Mirren
At 75, Oscar winner Helen Mirren feels more comfortable in her skin than ever before – not least because she has never entered a beauty clinic. “I am old! I look like this and that’s fine, ”said Helen Mirren in 2020 in the Daily Mirror. “We are apparently at a point where that means not undergoing plastic surgery. For me, it’s more about accepting yourself and being able to deal with it. Of course I want to look good – and I would like to look 20 years younger. But I don’t look like that and I never will. ”
Salma Hayek
When someone wrote on Salma Hayek’s Instagram profile in 2020 that she had used “too much botox”, the 54-year-old actress immediately gave a sarcastic concert: “I don’t take botox. But thanks for the tip, because I was already wondering if it wasn’t about time. ” It wasn’t the first time Hayek had opposed cosmetic surgery. In an ‘InStyle’ interview, she said: “I think it’s terrible that girls in their late twenties get their faces and lips sprayed on. One said to me: ‘If I kill my muscles now, I will never get wrinkles.’ Can you imagine that?”
