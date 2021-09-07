Botox? No thank you! Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.







Meryl Streep Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Isabella Rossellini Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Julianne Moore Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Halle Berry Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Julia Roberts Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Jodie Foster Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Kate Winslet Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Emma Thompson Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Helen Mirren Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Salma Hayek Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

11/11 SLIDES