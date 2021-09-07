The Morning Show on Apple TV +: When is Season 2 Coming?

“The Morning Show” is one of the hit series on the Apple TV + streaming service. Season 1 left fans impressed. When will the 2nd season come online?

The exclusive original series “The Morning Show” from the Apple TV + streaming service premiered in 2019. Jay Carson’s satirical series is based on the novel “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV” by Brian Stelter. Both the book and the series reveal what goes on behind the scenes at a morning talk show. the In-house production “The Morning Show” was able to convince series fans and proves that not only Netflix * can produce exciting series. Now the only question is when will the 2nd season on Apple TV + will be seen. The fact is, however, that top-class stars were involved in both season 1 and season 2.

The Morning Show: What is the series on Apple TV + about?

The US drama series is about the news anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) feared by the younger presenter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) to be replaced. In a satirical way, what goes on behind the scenes of a morning talk show is shown. This also includes the news anchor’s fear of no longer being popular enough. Instead of their colleagues Mitch Kessler To support (Steve Carell) when he is accused of having molested a colleague, Alex Levy decides to take a different path: she announces his dismissal in front of the camera. And that’s where they begin Problems and the power struggle behind the scenes – both between Alex Levy and her new colleague Bradley Jackson, as well as among the producers of the morning talk show.

Hollywood actresses Jennifer Aniston (left) and Reese Witherspoon (right) will also star in Season 2 of The Morning Show on Apple TV +. (Archive image) © Kristin Callahan / Imago

“The Morning Show” Season 2: Start Date and Cast

The most important thing in advance: The 2nd season “The Morning Show” is from September 17, 2021 on Apple TV + be available. Fans of the series can then watch the new episodes on a weekly basis. The trailer for the new season (see video above) already reveals the top-class cast. Besides the actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will also be back Steve Carell be part of the party. In addition to the familiar faces, there will also be a new addition. The “The Good Wife” actress Julianna Margulies will bring a breath of fresh air as news anchor Laura Peterson. (swa) * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

