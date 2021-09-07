The ‘Modern Family’ star is fueling the rumors of a new Halloween episode with ‘Wonder Woman’ selfies

It seems that Wonder Woman has found a worthy successor: Actress Sofia Vergara (44) presented herself to her Instagram fans in a sexy superhero costume. The “Modern Family” star commented on the photo of herself as a comic heroine only with “secret project” and put the hashtag “#modernfamily”. She is thus fueling speculation about a new Halloween episode of the popular US comedy series. In the snapshot, Vergara wears a short red, blue and gold dress with a deep neckline. In addition, a dark wig with golden hair accessories on the head. “This is what Wonder Woman should look like,” it says in the comments.









Shortly before, Vergara had already posted a selfie with series son Rico Rodriguez (18), which shows the young actor with a mustache stuck on. But not only the Colombian shared pictures that fueled the rumors about the annual Halloween episode of “Modern Family”. Co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (40) showed his Instagram fans with a new hooked nose: “Thought I would have my nose straightened before the Emmys on Sunday. What do you think?” The eighth season of the ABC series will air in the United States on September 21. In Germany, RTL Nitro has been broadcasting the sixth season since September 15.

