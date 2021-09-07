The Equalizer 3: News, Rumors, Release

Rumor of an action-packed crossover



In the past a rumor made the rounds that may have thrown some fans into euphoria: So it was thought that McCall from “The Equalizer” would meet John Wick (Keanu Reeves) from the film series of the same name. They both teach bloody lessons to bad guys, so a match made for them. But while the third part of “John Wick” was released in 2019, things remained quiet about the equalizer. So it remains to be seen whether there will actually be a crossover.

Admittedly, a continuation of the equalizer has not been discussed for some time. But that doesn’t have to mean anything. After all, there was a whole four years between the first and second part. According to the Moviejones portal, there is already a project called “The Equalizer 3”, in which only Denzel Washington is supposed to be involved so far. So the fans have no choice but to continue to exercise patience and hope.