The day on September 6, 2021

Dear readers,

20 days until the federal election. Is that the final spurt? In contrast to the other two candidates for Chancellor, Annalena Baerbock does not want to meet Emmanuel Macron in France, Olaf Scholz praises Chancellor Merkel in an ntv.de interview and Armin Laschet no longer wants to talk about survey results. As is well known, they have recently frustrated Union politicians. Some people seem to be in Final spurt before the federal election “Out of breath” on September 26th.









“Out of breath” – that was also one of the great films with French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo. As reported today, he died at the age of 88. In the 1960s he was seen as the figurehead of the sophisticated “Nouvelle Vague” cinema and a symbol of rebellion and anarchism. With his boxer nose and his wrinkled face he became the protagonist of a new generation of movie stars who were no longer beautiful heroes.

Today I would like to close the day and wish you a restful night with a quote from Belmondo. He, physically weakened after suffering a stroke in 2001, said so when he received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016:

“I would say I did everything I wanted. I love the sun. I love the sea, voilà.”