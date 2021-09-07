Tuesday, September 7, 2021
“That Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a German startup is a good headline”

By Sonia Gupta
#Podcast

Enpal, launched in 2017, already generated sales of 56 million euros in 2020. In the interview, founder Mario Kohlen talks about climate change, celebrity investor Leonardo DiCaprio, Enpal’s stock market plans and big and ambitious goals.

This time the series founder is in our interview podcast Mario Coal, Founder of buyer portal and Enpal, to guest. The company Enpal, which started in 2017 and rents out solar systems, already generated sales of 56 million euros in 2020. In recent years, Picus Capital, Spreadshirt, Circ and Delivery Hero founders Lukasz Gadowski and the American investment fund Princeville Climate Technology have invested in the company, which is planning an IPO over the long term.

In an interview with Alexander Hüsing, editor-in-chief of deutsche-startups.de, coal talks about climate change, celebrity investor Leonardo DiCaprio, mistakes, Enpal’s stock market plans, big or ambitious goals, open communication and technologies from the 19th century.

Interview # 23 – Mario Coal (Enpal)

