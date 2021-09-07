“That Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a German startup is a good headline”

Enpal, launched in 2017, already generated sales of 56 million euros in 2020. In the interview, founder Mario Kohlen talks about climate change, celebrity investor Leonardo DiCaprio, Enpal’s stock market plans and big and ambitious goals.

This time the series founder is in our interview podcast Mario Coal, Founder of buyer portal and Enpal, to guest. The company Enpal, which started in 2017 and rents out solar systems, already generated sales of 56 million euros in 2020. In recent years, Picus Capital, Spreadshirt, Circ and Delivery Hero founders Lukasz Gadowski and the American investment fund Princeville Climate Technology have invested in the company, which is planning an IPO over the long term.

In an interview with Alexander Hüsing, editor-in-chief of deutsche-startups.de, coal talks about climate change, celebrity investor Leonardo DiCaprio, mistakes, Enpal’s stock market plans, big or ambitious goals, open communication and technologies from the 19th century.

Our sponsor

Today’s edition is sponsored by ruhrHUB, the digital hub for startups, companies and digital natives in the Ruhr area. Also this year the ruhrHUB is organizing the ruhrSUMMIT. The largest B2B startup event in Germany will take place on 29./30. June again in hybrid form. Analog components in Bochum’s Jahrhunderthalle meet digital, interactive elements on the event platform, guaranteeing a very special hybrid event. This year ruhrSUMMIT is offering some new, exciting formats, such as the ruhrSUMMIT ROULETTE and the new Smart -City stage! More information is available at www.ruhrsummit.de. Would you like your startup to be visible at ruhrSUMMIT and draw the attention of companies and investors to your product and service? Then apply by May 31 for a digital startup pitch and convince the international audience of your vision! What is required here is an English pitch (3 minutes plus 4 minutes of Q&A. You can find the application form for the digital pitch stage at: www.ruhrsummit.de/start-up-bewerbung.









Interview # 23 – Mario Coal (Enpal)

Subscribe to: You can watch the podcasts from deutsche-startups.de at Amazon Music – Apple Podcasts – Castbox – Deezer – Google Podcasts – iHeartRadio – Overcast – PlayerFM – Podimo – Spotify – SoundCloud or by Rss feed subscribe to.

Startup jobs: Looking for a new challenge? In ours Job Market you will find job advertisements from startups and companies.

Photo (above): Enpal