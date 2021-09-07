Suspicious bulge: is Leo DiCaprios Camila pregnant?

Are Leonardo DiCaprio (46) and Camila Morrone (23) expecting their first child? The model and the actor have been together since the end of 2017 and seem very happy with each other. The two lovebirds keep their private life pretty much under lock and key, which is why there is hardly any insight into their life together. Now, however, surprising news is causing a stir: Camila is supposed to be pregnant!

As OK! reported, the 23-year-old was recently seen wearing a conspicuously wide cardigan. According to insiders, a small baby bump should have been seen. The outfit is quite unusual for the “Bukowski” actress, because she normally likes to showcase her slim core. It is also noticeable that Camila currently only shares photos of herself on the Internet in which she can either only be seen from behind or in which she conceals her stomach. However, the couple has not yet officially commented on the rumors.

In the past, the 46-year-old with his frequently changing relationships – including with Gisele Bündchen (40) and Toni Garrn (28) – was a real heartthrob. But with the 23-year-old, the “The Great Gatsby” actor finally seems to have found a woman who makes him happy. Do you think that the assumptions are correct and that the two are expecting their first offspring together? Vote!

Instagram / camilamorrone Camila Morrone, model

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone in Italy

537 Yes, I can definitely imagine that! 340 No, I’m a bit skeptical about that.



