Still question marks behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. Roman Reigns – WWE also closes office in UK – 100 employees laid off in Japan – Preview of “Monday Night RAW”: Three title matches and two # 1 Contenders matches announced

– At the moment, it remains to be seen whether Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to the ring for a match against Roman Reigns on “WrestleMania 38”. Now that this seemed to be a done deal, it is now said that everything depends on Rocky and his schedule. The match will take place when the 49-year-old Hollywood star wants it and when he wants it. Also “WrestleMania 39” in 2023 was discussed as a possible date for Rocky vs. Reigns, then Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns would be the replacement pairing for “WrestleMania 38”. WWE had actually hoped that The Rock would perform at the “Survivor Series” PPV on November 21 in Brooklyn, New York and launch a program with Reigns that will culminate in a match at “WrestleMania 38” .

– WWE closed WWE UK HOLDINGS LTD, the subsidiary in the United Kingdom, on September 7th. According to NXT UK Creative Director Jim Smallman, this has no impact on the NXT UK brand, as it had nothing to do with the holding company. Only a few days ago the WWE Japan LLC division was dissolved and as Yahoo News Japan now reports in this regard, over 100 employees in Japan have been laid off.









– WWE will be guest at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida next night with “Monday Night RAW”. Five matches have already been announced for the show, including three title matches and two # 1 contender matches. Below is the current line-up:

WWE Monday Night RAW

Location: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, USA

Date: September 06, 2021

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Singles match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tag team match

Natalya & Tamina (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH

WWE United States Title # 1 Contendership – Singles Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

WWE RAW Tag Team Title # 1 Contendership – Tag Team Turmoil Match

AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metallik) vs. Jinder Mahal & Veer vs. T-BAR & MACE vs. Mustafa Ali & Mansoor vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

WWE 24/7 Championship

Singles match

Reggie (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Source: Wrestling Observer, Yahoo News Japan

