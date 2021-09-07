Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello: who’s hotter here?

Sofía Vergara initially refused to date her current husband Joe Manganiello – because she found him too hot and too old for that!

With some couples, one wonders how the world can endure so much beauty in one fell swoop. Now that Brangelina, one of these couples, has just left the floor, there is an urgent need for more supplies on the red carpets. Sofía Vergara (44) and Joe Manganiello (39) would offer themselves: The couple almost never met because they thought they were too beautiful!



Sofia Vergara appreciates her husband. © picture alliance / Newscom







Whaaaaat?

Yes, you read that right: The beautiful “Modern Family” actress with Colombian roots was so intimidated by Manganiello’s beauty that she actually didn’t want to date him, as she now reveals on a talk show, according to “People”.

In it, host Connick Jr. asked her what it felt like to be married to “the most handsome man who ever lived.” Sofia: “That’s exactly why I didn’t really want to go out with him. I can’t handle it, I’m too old for a man who all women are after.”

Are you crazy? Vergara is obviously one of the most beautiful women in the world – despite five years of age difference, we are very, very sure that Manganiello said exactly the same thing about her back then.

Her rejection sounded accordingly flattering: “You’re too hot, that’s too stressful for me. I’m serious.” Thank God she didn’t mean it that seriously after all: After six months of relationship, Manganiello Vergara already proposed, and the two have been married for almost a year. (mia)



