Sofía Vergara: a baby with a surrogate mother?

Sofía Vergara (44) fulfills her wish to have another child.

The actress (‘Modern Family’) has been married to her colleague Joe Manganiello (‘Magic Mike’) for almost exactly a year – now a baby together should crown their happiness. For this, however, the couple did not choose a natural conception, but the services of a surrogate mother. In California, the two have now found the right woman. “Sofia speaks of a miracle,” a close relative told the British magazine ‘Heat’. “She desperately wanted another child and has no doubt that Joe is the perfect father.”




Sofía Vergara already has a 24-year-old son but did not want to get pregnant again: “The truth is that Sofia was unable to face the months-long process of artificial insemination and the eternal hope for good news – that would be been too painful, “said the confidante. “That’s why they decided to let a surrogate mother have her child.”

And in fact, the child’s blessing shouldn’t be long in coming: the birth would be due at the beginning of next year. “They are so excited to be parents and are already setting up the nursery and talking about names,” revealed the friend. According to him, Sofía Vergara can hardly keep the secret of surrogacy to herself – how good that this is finally out.


