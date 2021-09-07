Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsSingle Not The End Of The World: Katy Perry: Doppelganger Zooey Deschanel...
News

Single Not The End Of The World: Katy Perry: Doppelganger Zooey Deschanel is the star of her video – Panorama

By Arjun Sethi
0
42




Katy Perry (left) and Zooey Deschanel have often been confused in the past. Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com; s_bukley / shutterstock.com [M]


Katy Perry has brought in special reinforcements for her new music video: series star Zooey Deschanel becomes her doppelganger in the video.

Katy Perry (36, “I Kissed A Girl”) released the music video for her new single “Not The End Of The World” this Monday (December 21st). Not only Perry himself can be seen in it, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel (40) took over the leading role. The actress is mistaken for the singer in the video.




While Katy Perry pushes a stroller through the park, the singer gave birth to her first child at the end of August, Zooey Deschanel is taken by aliens on their spaceship. The blue beings wanted to save them from the earth, which is about to be destroyed. But the aliens believe that they saved superstar Katy Perry. Together with Deschanel, who is given a Katy Perry look by the aliens with a blue wig, they forge a plan to save the world from destruction.

The similarity is well known

Zooey Deschanel already noted in 2009 that she passes for Katy Perry’s doppelganger and is often mistaken for the singer. In an interview with MTV, the actress said: “It’s a bit annoying. The only similarity we have is that we look a little bit alike.” She met Perry before and got to know her as “a nice person”. “I’m glad she’s famous enough not to be mistaken for me.”




Previous articleCardano falls 11% – where is this going to lead? From Investing.com
Next articlePrince Charming: Candidates 2021 – All participants in Season 3 today on 9/7/21
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv