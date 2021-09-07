Shelby Rogers: “Now I’m receiving nine million death threats again”

Image: keystone

Rogers after US Open: “Now I’m getting nine million death threats again and so”

The US Open is over for tennis player Shelby Rogers after the round of 16. Despite the elimination, last year’s quarter-finalist can speak of a good tournament – after all, the 28-year-old American eliminated world number 1 with Ashleigh Barty, among others.

But after this acclaimed success came a certain disillusionment: With 2: 6, 1: 6 Rogers was defeated by the British Emma Raducanu. Then she spoke at the media conference in New York about what will happen when she looks at her smartphone.

“I will receive nine million death threats and the like,” said the number 43 in the world. “You could look at my profile now, I’m probably being referred to as a ‘fat pig’ and with words that I can’t say right now.”

«People who live in the basement with their parents»

As a now experienced player, she can live with the constant abuse, continued Rogers. Nevertheless, she added: “I wish there were no social media.” Basically, she tries not to pay any attention to the comments made by “people who live in the basement with their parents”. “But some things are closer to you than you would like to allow.”

Shelby Rogers is not an isolated incident, on the contrary. Many professional athletes are insulted and verbally abused on Instagram, Twitter and Co. The Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic once said: “I think it’s funny. I won’t let a couple of idiots stop me. I don’t care. “

Bencic’s tricky job

Rogers’ conqueror Raducanu is Bencic’s opponent in Wednesday’s quarter-finals. When the game starts is still open.

Image: keystone

Bencic is the favorite against the cosmopolitan – born in Toronto as the daughter of a Romanian and a Chinese and grew up in London. But Emma Raducanu should not be underestimated despite her only 18 years of age, after all, she is one of the biggest climbers of the year. At Wimbledon she was world number 338 only thanks to a wild card, but she made it to the last sixteen.









She is now at number 150 in the world rankings and will continue to improve thanks to her success in Flushing Meadows. Bencic is warned: “I have a lot of self-confidence and with every lap I grow and learn new things,” said Raducanu after her clear victory over Rogers.

More tennis:

THANK YOU FOR THE ♥ Would you like to support watson and journalism? Learn more (You will be redirected to complete the payment) 5 CHF 15 CHF 25 CHF Another

The best pictures of the US Open 2021 1 / 28th The best pictures of the US Open 2021 source: keystone / jason szenes Anouk Vergé-Depré and Joana Heidrich in an interview You might also be interested in:

Subscribe to our newsletter