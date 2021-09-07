Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Sexy, strong, determined: that’s how stars like Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts choose

By Sonia Gupta
Los Angeles –

“I voted”, I voted, Jennifer Lopez clearly reaches out to her 133 million Instagram followers with this statement. US entertainers have probably never been so motivated to vote. And that’s not just because they simply have more time due to the corona – most of them have recognized one thing in all the superficial show tralala: their country needs a new president.

Except for Roseanne Barr, Kirstie Alley, singer Kid Rock and, yes, Chuck Norris, pretty much all Hollywood stars and starlets agree: Trump must be voted out. And many also wanted to motivate their mostly millions of followers to do so.

Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts confesses very clearly: “I am a voter”, for weeks she has been reminding her followers with “Vote” imprints on various outfits from masks to pantsuits: Go to vote!

Singer Demi Lovato did it – she voted.




Pop singer Demi Lovato is also politically – and health-conscious with a mask.

Kim Kardashian voted – possibly her husband Kanye West?

What about Kim Kardashian? The Insta-Queen has been promoting voting for weeks. And does it in a similar way to J-Lo: She combines politics and sexiness. The question remains, where did she put her cross? Because her unpredictable wife Kanye West registered as an independent candidate at the very last minute. However, it is unlikely that she will choose the rapper, even if he is her husband. Kim is considered a supporter of the demorkrates. And their marriage, which seems to be in crisis anyway.


