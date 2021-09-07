Second child with rapper husband: Cardi B has become a mother again

In a spectacular appearance with a transparent body, the successful US rapper made her pregnancy public. Now she also shares the birth of her second child with a private snapshot from the clinic.

Rapper Cardi B (“WAP”) and her rapper husband Offset have become parents for the second time. The US star announced on Instagram. In addition to a cute photo in which she holds her newborn baby in her arms and looks at it lovingly with Offset, Cardi B simply writes the baby’s date of birth: September 4, 2021. She added a dinosaur emoji and a blue heart to her post. However, the 28-year-old left it open whether this was an indication of the gender of her second child.

Cardi B. shared this photo on Instagram.





(Photo: iamcardib / Instagram)

The musician had impressively confirmed that she and her 29-year-old husband are expecting their second child at the end of June when she performed together with her husband and the Migos group at the BET Awards. At the award ceremony, she came on stage in a black bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, which was transparent on the belly – and thus revealed a direct view of her baby bump.

At the same time, the “I Like It” interpreter announced the happy news via social media – with a photo on Instagram showing her naked in a sideways pose. Her chest and stomach are covered with white paint, her hands clasp the baby bump. Your simple comment on the telling picture: “No. 2!”

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, as Cardi B was born, and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset’s maiden name, have been married since 2017. Daughter Kulture Kiari was born in the summer of 2018. Offset is also the father of another daughter and two sons. The three children come from previous relationships.