Bayern star Robert Lewandowski celebrates the birthday of his wife Anna Lewandowska with a kiss photo and a text declaration of love. She is successful herself as an athlete and entrepreneur.

Robert Lewandowski: Greetings for his wife on her birthday

With love for a birthday: Robert Lewandowski (33) published a kiss picture on Instagram on the day of his wife Anna Lewandowska. His wife, with whom the Bayern striker has been married since 2013, will be 33 years old today, on September 7th.

















Under the picture the Pole wrote “Happy birthday, my dear wife. I am so happy that we can share this beautiful life. May your day be filled with happiness and joy”, garnished with hearts and many other emojis.

Anna Lewandowska: Ex-athlete and entrepreneur





The wife of the European Footballer of the Year was a successful athlete herself when she was active. As a karate fighter, she won several medals at world and European championships.





Since the end of her karateka career, the graduate of the Warsaw Sports University has been working as a nutritionist – among other things. She also runs a chain of cafés and a cosmetics line. According to its own information, Lewandowska names a total of six companies with 120 employees.





In 2017 she and Robert Lewandowski had their first daughter Klara, in 2020 little Laura was born.









Celebrities and Royals Celebrities and Royals All the news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

show description



