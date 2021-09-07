Rihanna knows how to upset her fans. On Instagram, she not only posted a very revealing photo, but also revealed in the description how things could go on with the new album …

For her underwear label “Fenty”, Rihanna drops the covers every now and then. Now she has done it again. However, a little of her otherwise so well advertised underwear is missing: Because, Rihanna is standing there without a bra.

Rihanna: Topless in front of the pool

Rihanna stands in front of a pool in lilac satin panties. She only covers her bare upper body with her left arm. You can also see a lot of jewelry that comes in the same color as the panties: XXL earrings, necklaces, bracelets and a ring adorn her body.

She looks amazingly good and smug! And that although her label was only recently discontinued due to the crisis.









Rihanna with a message for her fans

Under the photo, Rihanna lets her fans know: “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” – a line from her 2018 single “Naked”, sung by the Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan. Translated: “I want you not to wear lingerie for me tonight.”

Your fans are of course very excited. Is that a teaser for your upcoming album “R9” which includes a dancehall work?