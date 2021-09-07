Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Rihanna drops the covers

By Sonia Gupta
Rihanna knows how to upset her fans. On Instagram, she not only posted a very revealing photo, but also revealed in the description how things could go on with the new album …

For her underwear label “Fenty”, Rihanna drops the covers every now and then. Now she has done it again. However, a little of her otherwise so well advertised underwear is missing: Because, Rihanna is standing there without a bra.

Rihanna: Topless in front of the pool

Rihanna stands in front of a pool in lilac satin panties. She only covers her bare upper body with her left arm. You can also see a lot of jewelry that comes in the same color as the panties: XXL earrings, necklaces, bracelets and a ring adorn her body.

She looks amazingly good and smug! And that although her label was only recently discontinued due to the crisis.




Rihanna with a message for her fans

Under the photo, Rihanna lets her fans know: “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” – a line from her 2018 single “Naked”, sung by the Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan. Translated: “I want you not to wear lingerie for me tonight.”

Your fans are of course very excited. Is that a teaser for your upcoming album “R9” which includes a dancehall work?

You can also hear all information about new music in our stream.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
