Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky: Are you engaged?

It has long been speculated whether Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are really a couple. After more and more pictures of lovebirds appeared last year, a possible engagement is already being discussed …

It reads like a love story in a picture book: An intimate relationship develops from a long friendship. R’n’B singer Rihanna and rapper A $ AP Rocky were on stage together for the first time in 2012 and have since fueled the rumors of a possible love affair. And until last November, the fans were always divided on whether the joint appearances on the red carpet had a deeper meaning. From this point on, however, they were regularly caught turtling and thus provided proof of love. According to insiders, it should fit so well between the two because their interests and also their respective status in terms of music careers are on an equal footing. They especially share their passion for fashion and even support each other in their projects: Rihanna with her own brand “Fenty” and A $ AP Rocky, who regularly participates in various fashion collaborations. With this harmonious relationship we can already hear the wedding bells ringing softly …

Are A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna already planning a life together?

Just recently at Christmas, the former friends were spotted spending the holidays with Rihanna’s family on the Caribbean island state of Barbados. The introduction of the partner in the closest circle shows how serious they are with their relationship. “Rihanna falls in love with the person she’s dating relatively quickly, because she really wants her current boyfriend to be her last too. “An insider reveals, triggering speculation about a possible engagement. After all, the 32-year-old – after her love life from the past, which was accompanied by ups and downs – is said to have found a person in A $ AP Rocky who, like her, “is generous and has the heart in the right place”. Nothing has yet been confirmed of the wedding rumors, but with these two Hollywood has definitely received a new dream couple. A ring on the finger would top it all off.

