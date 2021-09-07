Reese Witherspoon introduces the addition of an animal to the family!

The family of Reese Witherspoon (44) has now grown by another member. It wasn’t until last October that the actress had to cope with the loss of her beloved French bulldog Pepper. The fur nose died of complications from cancer. Only a few days later, the daughter of the “Naturally Blond” actress, Ava Phillippe (21), brought home a new puppy: a cute Jack Russel Terrier named Benji – and he has now even got a playmate.

“Christmas with the relatives: Minnie Pearl and Benji”, writes Reese to a golden snapshot of her two dogs. The two four-legged friends already seem to get along well with each other, as it looks in the photo as if the terrier is protecting the new animal addition to the family. In addition to capturing her two pets, the Big Little Lies star shared another photo of his French bulldog, Minnie.

The 44-year-old also posted a picture of herself and Minnie together. Reese sits in a chair while the puppy takes a seat on her lap. The most delightful thing about it: The blonde and her little fur nose are in a partner look – they both wear a red top!

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Instagram / reesewitherspoon Reese Witherspoon in December 2020

Instagram / reesewitherspoon Reese Witherspoon and Minnie in December 2020



