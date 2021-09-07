Raffle for the 25th Marvel Spectacle and “The 10 Most Interesting Fun Facts”!

07.09.2021 10:08 pm

For the start of the 25th blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings” (just started in the cinema) we have a wonderful raffle on offer!

In the new Disney spectacle, spectacular battle scenes and breathtaking action await us in front of great pictures as well as a good, Marvel-typical serving of humor. The raffle is at the end of the article!

This is what “Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings” is all about

When he gets involved in the machinations of the mysterious organization “Ten Rings”, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is forced to face his past, which he believed to have left behind.

At the side of the first Asian Marvel superhero and kung fu master, an international, star-studded cast can be seen in the 25th blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Simu Liu (“Kim’s Convenience”) plays the title role Shang-Chi, in other leading roles are Tony Leung (“Infernal Affairs”) as Wenwu, Awkwafina (“Jumanji: The Next Level”) as Shang-Chi’s girlfriend Katy, Michelle Yeoh ( “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) as Jiang Nan as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.









The 10 Most Interesting Marvel Fun Facts

The first Marvel work appeared in October 1939 under the name “Marvel Comics” Timely Comics Verlag and cost only 10 cents per issue.

First MCU Times: Black Panther was the first MCU film with a black superhero. Directed for the first time by an African American – Ryan Coogler. Captain Marvel, played by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, was the first MCU heroine to come up with a film of her own. And Shang-Chi is the first Asian superhero!

In the 1990s, Michael Jackson was very interested in buying the film rights to “Spider Man”. Stan Lee refused him, however.

A slightly different homage: in the second Starwars Film loses his hand in battle with Luke Skywalker. So it was decided at Marvel that in EVERY of the six films in the second phase, someone would lose their hand.

Bodybuilder and actor Lou Ferrigno played the leading role in the TV show “The Incredible Hulk” in the 1970s and 1980s. Decades later he slipped into his legendary role again: Ferrigno lent his star role Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) the voice of both “Marvel’s The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”.

Jeremy Renner plays the role of the archery superhero Hawkeye in the Avengers films. To perfect his bow and arrow skills, the Oscar-nominated actor even trained with professional archers who have already participated in the Olympics.

Tom Hiddleston originally applied for the role of Thor. To improve his casting chances, he followed a strict diet and gained more than 25 pounds of muscle mass. Ultimately, however, it was Chris Hemsworth who was supposed to portray Thor – and Hiddleston took on the role of his brother Loki.

Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow was pregnant while filming Avengers: Age of Ultron. So that the planned action scenes could still be shot, three stunt doubles were hired for the Hollywood star.

The truly high-profile cast of “Avengers: Endgame” includes 19 Oscar-nominated or Oscar-winning actors. A small selection of the big names: Michael Douglas, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Gwyneth Paltrow, William Hurt, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Josh Brolin, Natalie Portman and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The huge effort for “Avengers: Endgame” was worth it, because to date the finale of the Avengers saga is the most successful film of all time.

We are giving away 2 fan packages

Consists of 1x poster, 1x notebook, 1x duffle bag

To participate, you have to be a fan of our Facebook page or our Instagram and Twitter page or simply subscribe to our YouTube channel! Write us your first and last name in an email by September 15, 2021 with the subject “Shang-Chi”

Your mail (multiple submissions absolutely pointless!) Goes to: Contest@ klatsch-tratsch.de. The judges’ decision is final. With your participation you declare yourself with ours Conditions of participation I Agree!