Presents from the Hollywood star: Jennifer Lawrence gives the Christmas angel

Who wouldn’t want a Christmas visit from actress Jennifer Lawrence? Children in a hospital ward in Kentucky experience a real Hollywood star up close and personal. Ms. Lawrence’s heart becomes very warm.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence takes on the role of a true Christmas angel this Christmas. At least that’s how some sick children she visited in the US state of Kentucky felt.









A surprise visit to her homeland is already a tradition for the world-famous actress. This year she stopped by Norton Children’s Hospital and made the little patients smile. The Hollywood star was down-to-earth as usual.

The Children’s Hospital shared a number of photos on Facebook showing Jennifer Lawrence. It shows that the 28-year-old has visited a cancer ward and the intensive care unit. Of course, the actress did not come empty-handed, but had some Christmas presents in her luggage.

When it came to giving presents, she was supported by Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. “Toys for Tots” distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford presents for Christmas. On the Facebook pictures you can see a whole load of handcarts full of toys. Well then, Merry Christmas!