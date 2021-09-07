Paying with Bitcoin: How and where it works

You can already pay with Bitcoin at various retailers and donation portals. However, you have to pay attention to a few small things.

You can pay with Bitcoin not only online, but also in some shops.

You can pay with Bitcoin not only online, but also in some shops. Photo: Getty Images / Westend61

For several years now, cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have received increasing attention. Investors are no longer the only ones interested in the assets. You can trade them on easy-to-use platforms, earn, lose or even just make money pay with bitcoin. This is not possible with all, but is now possible with many retailers – and the trend is rising.





How can I pay with Bitcoin?

If you want to keep cryptocurrencies safe, you need a wallet. This is a kind of safe deposit box that you can access at any time with your digital key. There are several options available to you. But if you don’t want to put huge sums in it, a software wallet should be sufficient – this also makes paying easier.

To pay with Bitcoin, all you have to do is place the cryptocurrency in your wallet. Alternatively, you can now even get a Bitcoin credit card. As you can see, the principle is not unlike that of a bank account.

You can tell from the following points whether you can even pay with Bitcoin on a website:

A Bitcoin address will be displayed, which you insert into your wallet as a payment address.

There is a button that will automatically open your wallet and insert the respective payment address.

A QR code is displayed that you can scan with your smartphone, which also has a wallet app installed.

If you want to pay with Bitcoin in a shop or in a café, this usually also works using a QR code. The QR code can either already contain the amount to be paid or you have to enter the purchase price after opening your wallet app.

Where can I pay with Bitcoin?

We have put together a small selection of providers for you who accept Bitcoin as a means of payment. Below you will also find links to other directories listing even more dealers and stores.









Donate with Bitcoin

Not surprisingly, internet phenomena such as Wikileaks and Wikipedia in particular are where donations can be made in the form of Bitcoin. The environmental protection organization Greenpeace also wants to pick up digital natives and encourage them to donate via Bitcoin.

Retail & Restaurants

While you can now make ends meet if you want to pay with Bitcoin online, the acceptance points in the real world are limited. Occasionally, however, there are shops and cafes where Bitcoin can be used to pay, especially in the big cities.

The best-known example in Germany is probably Room77 in Berlin, which was one of the first bars in the world to accept Bitcoin. Today around a fifth of customers there pay for their coffee or after-work beer with digital currency.

Steam

Representing the “big players” in the IT industry who are leading the way in terms of Bitcoin acceptance, such as Microsoft, Mozilla, Dell, Time or the Japanese online department store Rakuten, the Steam games distribution platform of the Valve Corporation should be mentioned here.

If you want to buy games on Steam, you can do so with Bitcoin. However, the implementation is a bit complicated, because you first have to transfer Bitcoin as a cash balance to your own Steam account. Payment by Bitcoin therefore only works via a detour.

WordPress

Anyone who has a lot to do in the digital space has the best cards when it comes to paying for services with Bitcoin. Many Internet companies are now accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment for account fees or subscriptions. The blog hosting service WordPress was one of the pioneers in this area. You can also pay with Bitcoin on sites like Reddit or 4Chan, which have a very active, tech-savvy community.

Lieferando

As is well known, the first payment process via Bitcoin was processed for the purchase of a pizza. You can emulate the Bitcoin pioneers today and pay for your pizza with Bitcoin at the Lieferando delivery service.

The progress made in civilization is unmistakable, because in addition to pizza, Lieferando naturally also brings burgers, sushi and pasta. Since Lieferando’s sister companies are also active in other countries, this offer is not limited to Germany.

Many more

akademie-fuer-erfolg-und-finanzen.de

aohostels.com

artefacti.de

avocadostore.de

baytomat.com

bessershopen.de

BitDials

Bitrefill

cbdler.shop

cbd-vaporize.at

chip45.com

CryptoRefills

cryptosupply.de

dbv-felgen.eu

fashiondrugs.com

flexcard.de

fugencolor.com

grafvonkronenberg.group

headshop-bremen.de

high-grow.at

humanblood.de

iamrobot.de

koksenergy.de

kondomotheke.de

kork-box.com

kunstsammlung.de.tl

labelleepoque.de

liquido24.de

luft-i-kuss.de

musikerprogramme.de

nunus-filamente.com

Overstock

Purse

raphaeldudler.ch

retronintendokaufen.de

saunaaufguss.eu

soulobjects.de

spreewald-kraeuter.de

stolle-regalsystem.de

sugartrends.com

technikware.at

tradomat.de

uhrzeit.org

wir-machen-druck.de

xilado.de

Useful directories

No list of Bitcoin acceptance points known to us is complete. For the most complete overview possible, it is therefore advisable to compare several directories. We have put together a selection of these lists for you:

BitcoinWiki : Lists a limited selection of companies and organizations where Bitcoin can be used to pay

: Lists a limited selection of companies and organizations where Bitcoin can be used to pay bitcointrading.com : an extensive, international, but somewhat confusing directory

: an extensive, international, but somewhat confusing directory btc-echo.de : especially interesting for the German-speaking area

: especially interesting for the German-speaking area Spendabit.co: a search engine that can be used to search for products that can be paid for with Bitcoin

Also practical: on Coinmap you can display Bitcoin acceptance points in your area. If you take a look at Germany, it becomes clear that there is still some catching up to do here. Only Berlin can keep up with comparable major European cities. The other large cities do poorly in comparison to cities with similar dimensions such as Prague, Vienna or Amsterdam.

If you’ve got a taste for it now and want to pay with Bitcoin yourself, you can read here where you can buy Bitcoin.

Source: own research

Do you want to read more from us? Follow us on Google News.