Nicole Kidman speechless because of a huge mural in Sydney

Nicole Kidman was speechless when she saw a huge mural of herself in Sydney.

Nicole Kidman’s face now adorns downtown Sydney (Icon: Joe Scarnici / FilmMagic)

The 53-year-old Australian star uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram. On it you can see her speechless with one hand over her mouth in front of a huge portrait of herself in the background.

This content comes from a third party. In order to display this, you have to change your data protection settings. To do this, click here.

“WOW! Thank you Sydney for celebrating #TheUndoing <3 Tonight it goes on xx ”, Nicole wrote about the photo.

The huge painting on the facade of the 18-story Darlinghurst apartment building was unveiled over the weekend.

New addition to the family of “Big Little Lies” colleague: Reese Witherspoon’s new puppy is so cute

Eleven artists had worked on the picture. The work lasted more than two weeks and the artists struggled with wind and rain. The portrait is 18.4 mx 36.0 m.









The reason for the 18-story portrait of Nicole Kidman in Sydney is her biggest thriller “The Undoing”, which is now available via streaming on Binge. Photo: Chris Pavlich

The mural shows Nicole with her typical long, red-blonde locks, as she looks into the distance.

The portrait, which can be seen until Tuesday, was created on the occasion of the star’s latest television series. The mystery thriller “The Undoing”, on which she was co-producer, can be seen in Germany on Sky.

“The Crown” and more: The series highlights in November

The portrait on top shows Kidman’s figure, Grace Fraser. She is a therapist in the psychological thriller. Hugh Grant also starred in the series.

Nicole is currently filming a series in Byron Bay called Nine Perfect Strangers. Foro: Getty Images

In reference to the many surprising twists and turns in “The Undoing”, the portrait will “dissolve” from next Tuesday and reveal another work of art.

The portrait is only temporary and will be painted over again soon.

Nicole is currently working on “Nine Perfect Strangers” in remote Byron Bay. It is a drama series based on Liane Moriarty’s bestseller with the same title.

Video: Nicole Kidman: How do I keep my kids off social media?

Sarah Carty