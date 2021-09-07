New song “Your Power” about abuse of power

Shortly after the announcement of a new album, Billie Eilish has now released the single “Your Power” including a music video. She shows herself to be vulnerable and open, while in the video you are wrapping an anaconda around your body.

2020 was not an easy year. But for Billie Eilish it was a pretty productive one: It wasn’t until Tuesday that she announced her new album “Happier Than Ever”. Just two days later, their new song “Your Power” including a music video was released. After “My Future” and “Therefore I Am” it is the third single that gives an insight into the new album.

About relationships and abuse of power

Billie Eilish is vulnerable and open in “Your Power”. The dark electro sound is a thing of the past, musically an acoustic guitar dominates. The young artist sings about abuse of power and injustice, with a calm, tender voice she tries to share her inner being with the world. What succeeds. Lines like “Try not to abuse your power / I know we didn’t choose to change” and “She said you were a hero / You played the part / But you ruined her in a year / Don’t act like it was hard “Get under your skin.

Many suspect that the message is related to her ex-boyfriend rapper Brandon Adams (alias 7: AMP), about whom she talks in her documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry”. Adams was 22 years old at the time of the relationship while she was still a minor. In the documentary, the 19-year-old already gives insights into her emotional world at the time. She was not happy and he wanted things that she didn’t want, she says.









In any case, there are deep feelings in the song. On Instagram, Eilish writes about her release that “Your Power” is one of her favorite songs. She feels very vulnerable to publish it. The singer hopes that this will bring about a change. “Try not to abuse your power.”

Billie is directing

At the same time as the new single, Billie Eilish has also released a music video for “Your Power”. With platinum blonde hair, she sits alone in the California desert. A 36 kilogram anaconda winds around her body while Eilish sings “Try not to abuse your power”. It is the fourth music video that the 19-year-old directed herself. And it arrives. Just 17 hours after it was published, the video has almost 10 million views.

“Happier Than Ever” will be released in July

The fans can be happy because the new album “Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th. Billie shares her anticipation on Instagram. The album is the best she has ever created. She is excited, nervous and excited to let the fans hear it. The tracklist is already published. There will be a total of 16 songs, of which “My Future”, “Therfore I Am” and “Your Power” have already been released. And they promise great things.

