Natalie Portman celebrates eight years of marriage to husband Benjamin

Natalie Portman (39) is without question one of the most successful and popular actresses in Hollywood – but she always manages to keep her private life out of the public as much as possible. Only now and then does she provide insights into her everyday life as a wife and mother. Even now it does Natalie again an exception and on the occasion of their eighth wedding anniversary shares a loving couple snapshot of themselves and their husband Benjamin Millepied (43).

On their InstagramProfile, the followers can now find a couple photo that was taken at their wedding eight years ago. Since the shot is relatively blurry, you can’t really see much – only that the lovebirds, grinning in love, make the dance floor unsafe. “Still my favorite dance partner”is the comment on the post, which has received numerous likes and positive feedback in a very short time.

The passion for dancing connects Natalie and her husband right from the start. The two met in 2009 while filming the film “Black Swan”. While she slipped into the lead role of the ballet dancer Nina Sayers, he was responsible for the choreographies in the film. Natalie was even awarded an Oscar for her authentic performance.

Natalie Portman in October 2019 in Los Angeles

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied in October 2019 in Los Angeles

Natalie Portman in October 2019 in Beverly Hills

