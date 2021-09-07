Natalie Portman and Stars invest in women’s soccer club

The project is very ambitious: sports stars and actresses want to revolutionize women’s football in America. For this they have now founded a club in Los Angeles. Even a young child plays a role in this.

HHollywood actress Natalie Portman and tennis star Serena Williams have a million dollar project at the start: They want to revolutionize women’s football in America. To this end, they have founded a new club in Los Angeles, which is initially called “Angel City” and is due to start playing in 2022. So far there are only ten professional clubs for women in America and none in California, the most populous state.

Although the Americans have been among the best teams in the world for years and have won the last two world championships, the country is struggling in the professional field. The league has disbanded several times due to financial problems. For the dream of their own club on the west coast, the unequal duo has rallied financially strong celebrities.

In addition to financial investors, she was able to win other actors such as Eva Longoria and Jennifer Garner for the Angels. Former national players like Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach ensure the athletic competence, and Grand Slam winner Williams brings her husband, the multi-million dollar entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, with her. The couple has even given their two-year-old daughter shares in the Angels: “She should be in the front row of this revolution.”







