Meryl Streep: She presents Amal Clooney Press Freedom Prize

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (42) is awarded the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Prize 2020. The renowned award will be presented to her on November 19 at an online ceremony by Hollywood star Meryl Streep (71). The lawyer is honored at the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards because she defended journalists and her right to freedom of the press at the United Nations last year.









“In times of unprecedented uncertainty, it is the journalists who are out there, collecting facts and trying to help us make sense of it all,” Streep is quoted as saying by “People”. “By asking uncomfortable questions and investigating the truth at all costs, they are indispensable helpers – in the service of the public and to protect democracy,” continues Meryl Streep. Therefore, she is proud to be able to participate in this award ceremony. In her laudation she will highlight Amal Clooney’s work as a consultant for many threatened journalists.

The British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney has been married to Hollywood star George Clooney (59, “Emergency Room”) since 2014. The couple had twins in 2017.

(ili / spot)