Matt Damon pokes fun at Ben Affleck for losing the Batman role to Robert Pattinson

In a short video we see how Matt Damon teases his fellow actor Ben Affleck because he lost the Batman role to Robert Pattinson.

You have certainly already noticed that Ben Affleck gave up the Batman role after “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”. In “The Batman” actor Robert Pattinson takes on the role of the Dark Knight. And that’s exactly why Matt Damon makes fun of Ben Affleck in a short video.

Omaze, a platform that raises money for charities, has started an action that makes it possible to go out to eat with the two actors in Los Angeles.

“Pattinson took your job away from you”

As part of this action, a video was shot in which Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teasing each other. After Matt Damon doesn’t advertise the whole thing interesting enough, Affleck instructs him: “You have to spice it up. You have to be appealing. “

Affleck continues: “Tell them something they are interested in. Something like, ‘Hey, meet Jason Bourne … Batman and …’ ”

Matt asks Damon: “Robert Pattinson is coming?”

Affleck counters: “No. Jeremy Renner will be there, however. “

Damon explains: “Jeremy Renner didn’t play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne universe. “

Then again Affleck: “Well, he improved it.”

Finally Damon strikes for the final blow: “Pattinson took your job away from you”.

The whole thing is definitely very funny. But see for yourself:









We think that:

We’re really excited to see how Pattinson fares as Batman. In any case, it cuts a fine figure in the first trailer.

Source: screenrant.com