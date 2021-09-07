Matt Damon in “The Bourne Conspiracy” is the TV highlight – kulturnews.de

Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), CIA assassin with amnesia, is hiding in India with girlfriend Marie (Potente). When a killer tracks him down and shoots Marie, the one-man gun Bourne returns to Europe – right in the middle of a conspiracy within the US secret service … The film is technically perfect. But it also looks a bit like the work of an epileptic who sometimes has good times (handheld camera) and often bad times (pans, wipers, wobbly aesthetics) and that increases when things get hectic. At least Matt Damon looks motionless and stoic, which defuses a bit of it. But it fits the role of the robotic killer. Damon rushes two thirds of the film through Berlin as if he had a tourist ticket with the condition that he would be anywhere in the city in 48 hours. The rough aesthetics and cold brutality of the predecessor are definitely among the victims of the restless dynamics. Only once, when Bourne engages in a violent duel with an undercover agent, does it come up again: the oppressive feeling of the first time that every office worker could be a cold-blooded government killer – even in a suburb of Munich!

“The Bourne Conspiracy” runs at 8:15 pm on ZDFneo.