Mads Mikkelsen: He doesn’t want to “copy” Johnny Depp

Mads Mikkelsen takes on the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Beasts 3”. He doesn’t want to be a copy.







Stars like Jude Law (48), Eddie Redmayne (39) and Mads Mikkelsen (55) can be seen in “Fantastic Beasts 3”. The latter replaces the previously retired Johnny Depp (57), as it became known last November. Mikkelsen will take on the role of the magician Gellert Grindelwald von Depp in the third part of the “Harry Potter” spin-off series. The latter had previously been asked to resign from the film studio. The reason: Depp’s lost court battle against the editor of the British “The Sun”. In an interview with “WSJ. Magazine” he has made it clear that Mikkelsen does not want to imitate his predecessor in any way.

“It would be creative death if I tried to copy what Johnny did,” explains the actor. Depp’s work is also very specific. “He’s a wonderful actor who no one can copy so it would be crazy to try. Of course I have to find my own way.” The premiere of the film is scheduled for July 2022. Due to Corona postponements, it is currently not known whether this date can be kept or whether fans may have to wait longer.

CodeList