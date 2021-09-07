Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsMads Mikkelsen: He doesn't want to "copy" Johnny Depp
News

Mads Mikkelsen: He doesn’t want to “copy” Johnny Depp

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




Mads Mikkelsen
He doesn’t want to “copy” Johnny Depp

Mads Mikkelsen takes on an important role from Johnny Depp.

Mads Mikkelsen takes on an important role from Johnny Depp.

© leg Nikishin / shutterstock.com; Tinseltown / shutterstock.com [M]

Mads Mikkelsen takes on the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Beasts 3”. He doesn’t want to be a copy.




Stars like Jude Law (48), Eddie Redmayne (39) and Mads Mikkelsen (55) can be seen in “Fantastic Beasts 3”. The latter replaces the previously retired Johnny Depp (57), as it became known last November. Mikkelsen will take on the role of the magician Gellert Grindelwald von Depp in the third part of the “Harry Potter” spin-off series. The latter had previously been asked to resign from the film studio. The reason: Depp’s lost court battle against the editor of the British “The Sun”. In an interview with “WSJ. Magazine” he has made it clear that Mikkelsen does not want to imitate his predecessor in any way.

“It would be creative death if I tried to copy what Johnny did,” explains the actor. Depp’s work is also very specific. “He’s a wonderful actor who no one can copy so it would be crazy to try. Of course I have to find my own way.” The premiere of the film is scheduled for July 2022. Due to Corona postponements, it is currently not known whether this date can be kept or whether fans may have to wait longer.

CodeList


Previous article“Everything I Needed”: Katy Perry blossoms in Mamarolle
Next articleEthereum rival Solana moves up to 7th place – should you buy SOL?
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv