Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsLove Life | Seasons and episode guides
News

Love Life | Seasons and episode guides

By Arjun Sethi
0
47




Love Life - Background

All information about the anthology series

The series “Love Life” tells of the love lives of various protagonists. You can find all information about the seasons and episode guides below.

Love life

Love Life (Source: tmdb.org)

The HBO Max series “Love Life” shows various protagonists, including Darby Carter, on their difficult path to true love.

Love Life: Seasons and Episode Guide

In the first season of the anthology series, Darby Carter is headed for a bright future. She meets the attractive Augie Jeong and falls in love with him. Without further ado, he leaves her, however, so that Darby stands alone and pregnant in front of a locked door. A short time later, she begins a relationship with her former boss, but it doesn’t last long. Devastated, she meets Augie again.

The episode guide for Love Life includes 1 season with 10 episodes. You can see the episode list of the individual seasons below.

Tip! A compact episode list for Love Life can be found below in the article.

  • S1 • E1

    Augie Jeong

    First broadcast: May 27, 2020

  • S1 • E2

    Bradley Field

    First broadcast: May 27, 2020

  • S1 • E3

    2 cell phone Danny

    First broadcast: May 27, 2020

  • S1 • E4

    Magnus Lund

    First broadcast: June 04, 2020

  • S1 • E5

    Luke Ducharme

    First broadcast: June 04, 2020

  • S1 • E6

    Magnus Lund – Part II

    First broadcast: June 04, 2020

  • S1 • E7

    Claudia Hoffman

    First broadcast: June 11, 2020

  • S1 • E8

    Sara Yang

    First broadcast: June 11, 2020

  • S1 • E9

    Episode 9

    First broadcast: June 11, 2020

  • S1 • E10

    Episode 10

    First broadcast: June 11, 2020




List of Love Life episodes

season 1

episode German title Original title First broadcast
1×1 Augie Jeong Augie Jeong 05/27/2020
1×2 Bradley Field Bradley Field 05/27/2020
1×3 2 cell phone Danny Danny Two Phones 05/27/2020
1×4 Magnus Lund Magnus Lund 04.06.2020
1×5 Luke Ducharme Luke Ducharme 04.06.2020
1×6 Magnus Lund – Part II Magnus Lund Part II 04.06.2020
1×7 Claudia Hoffman Claudia Hoffman 06/11/2020
1×8 Sara Yang Sara Yang 06/11/2020
1×9 Episode 9 Augie Again 06/11/2020
1×10 Episode 10 The person 06/11/2020
?

The ultimate Netzwelt series quiz

What else is “Peaky Blinders” star Cillian Murphy known for?

The ultimate Netzwelt series quiz

Love Life: cast

In the first season, Anna Kendrick plays the main role of the protagonist Darby Carter. Next to her are Zoë Chao (“Strangers”) as Darby’s roommate Sara Yang, Sasha Compère as Darby’s other roommate Mallory Moore, Jin Ha as Augie Jeong, Peter Vack as Jim and “Your Honor” actress Hope Davis as Darby’s mother Claudia Hoffman in front of the camera.

Love Life: Production

The series is produced by the production companies Foxera, Feigco Entertainment, Let’s Go Again, Inc., Mandatory Snack and Lionsgate Television. The idea for “Love Life” came from Sam Boyd.

Love Life: Alternatives

If you enjoyed “Love Life”, you will also find shows like “The Bold Type”, “Life Sentence” and “Workin ‘Moms” interesting.

Rate Love Life
genre Drama, comedy
First broadcast

05/27/2020
First broadcast in Germany

05/27/2020
Homepage hbomax.com
Other sources
Networks HBO Max, STARZPLAY

production

Lionsgate Television, Feigco Entertainment
Seasons

This page was created with data from Amazon, Netflix, MagentaTV, Sky Online, iTunes, The Movie Database, Fanart.tv, Warner Home Entertainment, Sony Home Entertainment or the respective production studios and / or publishers. If you have any errors or problems, please use the contact form.


Previous articleCameron Diaz and Benji Madden: This is how it goes with their little daughter
Next articleStill question marks behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. Roman Reigns – WWE also closes office in UK – 100 employees laid off in Japan – Preview of “Monday Night RAW”: Three title matches and two # 1 Contenders matches announced
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv