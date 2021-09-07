Love Life | Seasons and episode guides

All information about the anthology series
The series “Love Life” tells of the love lives of various protagonists. You can find all information about the seasons and episode guides below.
The HBO Max series “Love Life” shows various protagonists, including Darby Carter, on their difficult path to true love.
Love Life: Seasons and Episode Guide
In the first season of the anthology series, Darby Carter is headed for a bright future. She meets the attractive Augie Jeong and falls in love with him. Without further ado, he leaves her, however, so that Darby stands alone and pregnant in front of a locked door. A short time later, she begins a relationship with her former boss, but it doesn’t last long. Devastated, she meets Augie again.
The episode guide for Love Life includes 1 season with 10 episodes. You can see the episode list of the individual seasons below.
Tip! A compact episode list for Love Life can be found below in the article.
-
S1 • E1
Augie Jeong
First broadcast: May 27, 2020
-
S1 • E2
Bradley Field
First broadcast: May 27, 2020
-
S1 • E3
2 cell phone Danny
First broadcast: May 27, 2020
-
S1 • E4
Magnus Lund
First broadcast: June 04, 2020
-
S1 • E5
Luke Ducharme
First broadcast: June 04, 2020
-
S1 • E6
Magnus Lund – Part II
First broadcast: June 04, 2020
-
S1 • E7
Claudia Hoffman
First broadcast: June 11, 2020
-
S1 • E8
Sara Yang
First broadcast: June 11, 2020
-
S1 • E9
Episode 9
First broadcast: June 11, 2020
-
S1 • E10
Episode 10
First broadcast: June 11, 2020
List of Love Life episodes
season 1
|episode
|German title
|Original title
|First broadcast
|1×1
|Augie Jeong
|Augie Jeong
|05/27/2020
|1×2
|Bradley Field
|Bradley Field
|05/27/2020
|1×3
|2 cell phone Danny
|Danny Two Phones
|05/27/2020
|1×4
|Magnus Lund
|Magnus Lund
|04.06.2020
|1×5
|Luke Ducharme
|Luke Ducharme
|04.06.2020
|1×6
|Magnus Lund – Part II
|Magnus Lund Part II
|04.06.2020
|1×7
|Claudia Hoffman
|Claudia Hoffman
|06/11/2020
|1×8
|Sara Yang
|Sara Yang
|06/11/2020
|1×9
|Episode 9
|Augie Again
|06/11/2020
|1×10
|Episode 10
|The person
|06/11/2020
The ultimate Netzwelt series quiz
What else is “Peaky Blinders” star Cillian Murphy known for?
Love Life: cast
In the first season, Anna Kendrick plays the main role of the protagonist Darby Carter. Next to her are Zoë Chao (“Strangers”) as Darby’s roommate Sara Yang, Sasha Compère as Darby’s other roommate Mallory Moore, Jin Ha as Augie Jeong, Peter Vack as Jim and “Your Honor” actress Hope Davis as Darby’s mother Claudia Hoffman in front of the camera.
Love Life: Production
The series is produced by the production companies Foxera, Feigco Entertainment, Let’s Go Again, Inc., Mandatory Snack and Lionsgate Television. The idea for “Love Life” came from Sam Boyd.
Love Life: Alternatives
If you enjoyed “Love Life”, you will also find shows like “The Bold Type”, “Life Sentence” and “Workin ‘Moms” interesting.
|Rate Love Life
|genre
|Drama, comedy
|First broadcast
|
05/27/2020
|First broadcast in Germany
|
05/27/2020
|Homepage
|hbomax.com
|Other sources
|Networks
|HBO Max, STARZPLAY
|
production
|
Lionsgate Television, Feigco Entertainment
|Seasons
This page was created with data from Amazon, Netflix, MagentaTV, Sky Online, iTunes, The Movie Database, Fanart.tv, Warner Home Entertainment, Sony Home Entertainment or the respective production studios and / or publishers. If you have any errors or problems, please use the contact form.