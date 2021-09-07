Love Life | Seasons and episode guides

All information about the anthology series July 07, 2021 at 1:23 pm The series “Love Life” tells of the love lives of various protagonists. You can find all information about the seasons and episode guides below.

Love Life (Source: tmdb.org)

The HBO Max series “Love Life” shows various protagonists, including Darby Carter, on their difficult path to true love.

Love Life: Seasons and Episode Guide



In the first season of the anthology series, Darby Carter is headed for a bright future. She meets the attractive Augie Jeong and falls in love with him. Without further ado, he leaves her, however, so that Darby stands alone and pregnant in front of a locked door. A short time later, she begins a relationship with her former boss, but it doesn’t last long. Devastated, she meets Augie again.

The episode guide for Love Life includes 1 season with 10 episodes. You can see the episode list of the individual seasons below. Tip! A compact episode list for Love Life can be found below in the article. S1 • E1 Augie Jeong

First broadcast: May 27, 2020

S1 • E2 Bradley Field

First broadcast: May 27, 2020

S1 • E3 2 cell phone Danny

First broadcast: May 27, 2020

S1 • E4 Magnus Lund

First broadcast: June 04, 2020

S1 • E5 Luke Ducharme

First broadcast: June 04, 2020

S1 • E6 Magnus Lund – Part II

First broadcast: June 04, 2020

S1 • E7 Claudia Hoffman

First broadcast: June 11, 2020

S1 • E8 Sara Yang

First broadcast: June 11, 2020

S1 • E9 Episode 9

First broadcast: June 11, 2020

S1 • E10 Episode 10

First broadcast: June 11, 2020







List of Love Life episodes

season 1

episode German title Original title First broadcast 1×1 Augie Jeong Augie Jeong 05/27/2020 1×2 Bradley Field Bradley Field 05/27/2020 1×3 2 cell phone Danny Danny Two Phones 05/27/2020 1×4 Magnus Lund Magnus Lund 04.06.2020 1×5 Luke Ducharme Luke Ducharme 04.06.2020 1×6 Magnus Lund – Part II Magnus Lund Part II 04.06.2020 1×7 Claudia Hoffman Claudia Hoffman 06/11/2020 1×8 Sara Yang Sara Yang 06/11/2020 1×9 Episode 9 Augie Again 06/11/2020 1×10 Episode 10 The person 06/11/2020

Love Life: cast



In the first season, Anna Kendrick plays the main role of the protagonist Darby Carter. Next to her are Zoë Chao (“Strangers”) as Darby’s roommate Sara Yang, Sasha Compère as Darby’s other roommate Mallory Moore, Jin Ha as Augie Jeong, Peter Vack as Jim and “Your Honor” actress Hope Davis as Darby’s mother Claudia Hoffman in front of the camera.

Love Life: Production



The series is produced by the production companies Foxera, Feigco Entertainment, Let’s Go Again, Inc., Mandatory Snack and Lionsgate Television. The idea for “Love Life” came from Sam Boyd.

Rate Love Life genre Drama, comedy First broadcast 05/27/2020 First broadcast in Germany 05/27/2020 Homepage hbomax.com Other sources Networks HBO Max, STARZPLAY production Lionsgate Television, Feigco Entertainment Seasons