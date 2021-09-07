Leo DiCaprio so in love: “Camila is his dream girl”

Will 2020 go down in history as the year Leonardo DiCaprio (46) finally settled down? The Titanic actor has dated the most desirable and beautiful women in the world in his career – Bar Refaeli (35), Kelly Rohrbach (30) and Toni Garrn (28) are just some of the ex-girlfriends of the heartthrob. For a long time now, Camila Morrone (23) has been the woman on the side of Beaus – and it should be really serious with her!

The liaison has been going on since 2017. An insider reported ET well that the couple are very much in love. “Camila is his dream girl. She is young, sweet, uncomplicated and it is easy with her because she gets along well with his family and he gets along well with her”the source revealed. Since the two have known each other for a long time, things are just going well between them. Has the actor finally found love for life after his numerous relationships?

After all, he had a special premiere with the beautiful brunette at the beginning of the year – since Leo attended the Oscars in 2005, accompanied by his then girlfriend Gisele Bündchen (40), this privilege has not been granted to any other woman. With Camila however, he appeared again for the first time with a lady at his side at the big event.

Instagram / camilamorrone Camila Morrone, model

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 Oscars

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gisele Bündchen, February 2005

