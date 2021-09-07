Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caught lunching together

23 August 2021 – 1:11 pm clock

time together

Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (44) are history – or are they? As reported by the US website TMZ, the two of them were spotted in Malibu. What’s behind it?

Kim and Kanye caught at lunch

It was six months ago that Kim filed for divorce. Could the two of them now make a love comeback after some distance? Kim and Kanye were spotted having lunch together in Malibu, very private. And that shortly after Kanye and Irina Shayk are said to have ended their liaison.

Video: Kim and Kanye seem to be "matching" again







Kim and Kanye share custody of the 4 children

Kim attended a release party for Kanye’s new album “Donda” in Atlanta in July. The ex-partners continue to support each other, but could there be more to it? Rather not.

Kimye will never be entirely history – their four children will make sure of that. The business woman and the billionaire musician want to share custody of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. There will certainly always be things that the adults have to talk about at lunch together without the offspring.