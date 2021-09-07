Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNewsKim Kardashian and Kanye West caught lunching together
News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caught lunching together

By Arjun Sethi
0
61




23 August 2021 – 1:11 pm clock

time together

Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (44) are history – or are they? As reported by the US website TMZ, the two of them were spotted in Malibu. What’s behind it?

Kim and Kanye caught at lunch

It was six months ago that Kim filed for divorce. Could the two of them now make a love comeback after some distance? Kim and Kanye were spotted having lunch together in Malibu, very private. And that shortly after Kanye and Irina Shayk are said to have ended their liaison.

Video: Kim and Kanye seem to be “matching” again




RTL.de recommends

To sue:

Kim and Kanye share custody of the 4 children

Kim attended a release party for Kanye’s new album “Donda” in Atlanta in July. The ex-partners continue to support each other, but could there be more to it? Rather not.

Kimye will never be entirely history – their four children will make sure of that. The business woman and the billionaire musician want to share custody of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. There will certainly always be things that the adults have to talk about at lunch together without the offspring.

The rumors about a possible secret date have probably taken care of themselves for the time being. (jti)


Previous articleBig Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Rocky and Co. let their fists fly
Next articleFelix van Deventer is hardly recognizable thanks to mega muscles
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv