John David Washington: “Found me through sport”

Because of his famous father, Denzel Washington, John David Washington didn’t really want to be an actor, but rather an athlete. It turned out differently. The 36-year-old can currently be seen in the action film “Tenet”.

Talking about his father isn’t exactly John David Washington’s favorite thing to do. Although he was already in front of the camera as a toddler at the side of Oscar winner Denzel Washington for Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X”, for a long time Papa’s shadow seemed far too overpowering to him. Which is why Washington junior initially decided to pursue a sports career: as a football player he almost made it into the American NFL, at the European branch NFL Europe he worked for two German clubs.









It wasn’t until an injury halted his career that Washington decided to take up acting. His father found out about it quite late, when he had the first role up his sleeve, in the series “Ballers” together with Dwayne Johnson. In the meantime, the now 36-year-old was already in front of the camera alongside Robert Redford and Jennifer Hudson, and the lead role in “BlacKkKlansman” by Spike Lee earned him a Golden Globe nomination. On the occasion of Christopher Nolan’s new action spectacle “Tenet”, his biggest film to date, John David Washington answered questions from the “Presse am Sonntag”.