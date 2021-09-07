Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence: The actress got engaged

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Lawrence
The actress got engaged

Jennifer Lawrence + Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence + Cooke Maroney

© Splashnews.com

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has officially got engaged

Jennifer Lawrence, 28, in love happiness: The actress and Oscar winner has become engaged to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney, 33. After the couple left a restaurant in New York a few days ago and Jennifer Lawrence clearly presented her ring, the rumors became loud. As the American magazine “People” writes, the management of the 28-year-old also officially confirmed the engagement.

Naomi Biden + Peter Neal

Joe Biden’s granddaughter is engaged!

121 images

Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement

It was only around eight months ago that Cooke Maroney first appeared in public alongside the actress. Since then, the couple have tried to keep the relationship private as much as possible. But during their travels to Paris and Rome in the summer, Jennifer and Cooke were repeatedly photographed holding hands by photographers. However, there were no joint red carpet appearances, and even so little is known about JLaw’s future husband.




Who is Cooke Maroney?

The 33-year-old fiancé is a successful art dealer and gallery owner and has been dating the popular Hollywood actress since May 2018, according to “Page Six”. According to information from the American media, the two met through Laura Simpson, a close friend of Jennifer.

Jennifer Lawrence was most recently in a relationship with the director Darren Aronofsky, 49, in the summer of 2017, and before that a few months with the Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 41. She led the British actor Nicholas Hoult, 29, for around three years, from 2011 to 2014, a relationship. With Cooke Maroney she has now apparently found her happiness. Sources used: People, Page Six, CodeList


 Jennifer Lawrence at Hollywood Reporter / Lifetime LIKE Breakfast at Milk Studios

jko
Gala

#Subjects


