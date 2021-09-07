Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles: The two superstars in partner look

Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles wore the same brown Gucci suit. On the net, fans argue about who the outfit suits better.

Someone was inspired by Harry Styles (27) !? Jennifer Aniston (52) is the cover model for the September issue of the US American “InStyle”. For the fashionable photo shoot, the former “Friends” actress wears a brown patterned suit from Gucci, among other things. Aniston is not the first to choose this outfit.

Singer Harry Styles was already wearing the identical two-piece suit at the Brit Awards in London in May and was already attracting everyone’s attention. Fans of the actress and the former One Direction star are enthusiastic on Twitter of the fashionable twins and are now arguing about who the look suits better.









Jen is ahead of the game



“Jen is clearly better,” writes a fan of the 52-year-olds. “It looks really terrible on Harry,” commented another user. In fact, some fans also protect the musician: Aniston’s photo was ultimately taken during a photo shoot, which is why her shot is more aesthetic than that of Styles, who was only photographed by a paparazzo.

Aniston and Styles were fashion twins before



However, it is not the first time that the two apparently share a wardrobe. In the tenth season of “Friends”, the actress Rachel wore a white T-shirt that read: “Save the Drama for Your Mama”. A few years later, the “Sign of the Times” interpreter was photographed wearing the same shirt.

