Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Is the big crash coming now?

By Hasan Sheikh
  • Due to the fair value gap, the Bitcoin price can increase by at least 8% to up to $ 56,361.
  • The Ethereum rally is slowing as the Ether price approaches the resistance at $ 4,071.
  • Ripple price is approaching major resistances around $ 1.70.

The Bitcoin price has risen sharply in the past few days. However, this does not apply to Ethereum, Ripple or other altcoins that are on the verge of a hefty sell-off.

Bitcoin price shows strength

Bitcoin price recently broke the $ 50,000 mark and is now working on a continuation of the rise. The fair value gap (FVG) formed during the May 12th crash suggests that BTC should have a resistance-free path all the way up to $ 56,361, an increase of about 8%.

However, that bullish scenario depends solely on the ability of buyers to keep BTC above $ 51,483, which is the lower bound of the FVG. If BTC stays within these limits, investors can expect it to climb to $ 56,361, and if the upward momentum continues, the cryptocurrency could even target the psychological $ 60,000 mark.

Bitcoin

BTC / USDT 1-day chart

However, should BTC drop below the lower bound of the FVG at $ 51,483, it suggests buyer weakness. Such a development would lead to further downward movements. Breaking the psychological $ 50,000 mark invalidates the bullish thesis.

Such a breakout could lead the Bitcoin price into a consolidation phase or a downward movement.

Ethereum course: It looks great

The Ethereum price hit the FVG on September 1 when it rose about 11%. However, that rally was interrupted halfway, resulting in a consolidation. However, given the extremely hesitant Bitcoin price development, things could quickly go downhill for ETH if BTC crashes.




As such, expect a quick plunge to $ 3,524 and, in the event of a bear market, a 13% decline to the $ 3,345 support level.

However, due to the extensive consolidation between August 8th and 30th, a slide in the ETH price below $ 3,345 should only be short-lived.

Ethereum

ETH / USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, should ETH show strength and break the upper limit of the FVG at $ 4,071, it would be a sign of the resurgence of buyers. Such a move would invalidate the bearish thesis and open the way for a retest of $ 4,372.

Ripple price is approaching major resistances

Ripple price was up around 30% between August 31 and September 6 when it broke the FVG formed on May 19. This rally indicated strength, but current market conditions suggest that the trend may reverse, which would put XRP price in a tough spot.

If the token continues its trend, investors can expect an 18% surge to the $ 1.60 mark, which is the upper limit of the FVG. An increase, while possible, is unlikely given that the centerline of the parallel canal acts as a drag.

In the event of an upward move, XRP price could break this resistance cluster and hit the $ 1.70 level.

Ripple

XRP / USDT 1-day chart

If the BTC price shows weakness, the XRP price could pick up that and go further down. Should the correction result in a closing price below $ 1.27, it would indicate that many investors are taking profits.

A break of the support level of $ 1.09 would invalidate the bull market thesis and could push the XRP price to $ 1.01 or $ 0.84.


