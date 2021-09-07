Is Billie Eilish a Racist? Video shows tasteless footage

Serious allegations against Billie Eilish (19): A video should show the singer how she makes fun of people of Asian origin.

From Jenny Moritz

Billie Eilish (19) is said to have made racist statements several years ago. © instagram.com/billieeilish/



Billie Eilish not only causes storms of enthusiasm around the world with her music. Her ongoing commitment to body shaming and her message that everyone can live as he or she wants is not only well received by her fans.

The role model function of the Grammy winner is now badly cracked due to a TikTok: The clips that have been making the rounds on the social network since Monday were recorded by the then 14-year-old Billie together with her brother Finneas (23).

In one of them, she apparently mimics the accent of Asian people and insults them.

In the second one hears Billie’s brother saying to his sister that she speaks with a “black accent”.

It is still unclear in what context the recordings were made. The authenticity has not yet been confirmed by Eilish either.









For many Twitter users, however, the matter is clear: Billie Eilish is “canceled” with immediate effect, so it is no longer worth supporting.