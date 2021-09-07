8,195
Is Billie Eilish a Racist? Video shows tasteless footage
From Jenny Moritz
Los Angeles – Serious allegations against Billie Eilish (19): A video is supposed to show the singer how she makes fun of people of Asian origin.
Billie Eilish not only causes storms of enthusiasm around the world with her music. Her ongoing commitment to body shaming and her message that everyone can live as he or she wants is not only well received by her fans.
The role model function of the Grammy winner is now badly cracked due to a TikTok: The clips that have been making the rounds on the social network since Monday were recorded by the then 14-year-old Billie together with her brother Finneas (23).
In one of them, she apparently mimics the accent of Asian people and insults them.
Sex, champagne and fashion: Claudia Obert is now unpacking everything!
In the second one hears Billie’s brother saying to his sister that she speaks with a “black accent”.
It is still unclear in what context the recordings were made. The authenticity has not yet been confirmed by Eilish either.
For many Twitter users, however, the matter is clear: Billie Eilish is “canceled” with immediate effect, so it is no longer worth supporting.
Videos from 14-year-old Billie Eilish trigger Shitstorm
Racism allegations against Billie Eilish’s boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce
“I’m not surprised that Billie Eilish is a racist” and “Billie Eilish, who makes fun of black and Asian accents, is so gross” are two of the disappointed reactions.
Some followers still protect their idol. Several users comment on the TikTok that Eilish was only 14 years old at the time and would no longer behave like that today.
In addition, the musician is known to have suffered from Tourette since childhood. The recordings could therefore have been made when Billie was suffering from a tic and was not in control.
Surprise for Klopp: “Toten Hosen” front man Campino presents a special prize
In an interview with Billboard 2018, however, she explained that this would only be expressed physically and not verbally.
The 19-year-old’s new boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, was also recently accused of being a racist. In older tweets he had insulted blacks and homosexuals.
Vorce has now personally commented on the allegations on Instagram and apologized. It remains to be seen whether his girlfriend will do the same.
Cover photo: instagram.com/billieeilish/