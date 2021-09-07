Investors cannot buy or sell Bitcoin

In the middle of a new one Crypto crashes has the world’s largest crypto trading platform Coinbase to struggle with technical ailments. The reason is a suddenly high network traffic that paralyzed the site. Since Thursday afternoon, the Bitcoin value has suddenly been around 10 percent sunk. Numerous investors can neither buy nor sell cryptocurrencies on Coinbase.
The platform announced on Twitter that it would address the problem. Transactions would currently be delayed or canceled at higher rates. The apps could also currently have problems.
Technical problems also during the crash in May
Updates there it on twitter, informs the platform. As early as May, Coinbase was faced with technical problems when Bitcoin’s value had dropped rapidly within a few hours, according to The Independent.
Only a few days ago had the most important cryptocurrency Bitcoin According to data from the Coinmarketcap platform, the psychological limit of $ 50,000 exceeded again.
