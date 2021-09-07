Interview ǀ “Actually it was all over” – Friday

It is a big surprise that Eva Menasse’s new novel does not appear on the longlist for the German Book Prize. In it, the writer, essayist and Berliner-by-choice talks masterfully about a Nazi crime and its consequences, without turning to moral literature. Because she does not rush to the sensational of the moment, but to the constantly everyday and thus the lies of life of an entire village community. A conversation about truth, lies and the federal election campaign as an imposition.

Eva Menasse, born 1970 in Vienna, initially worked as a journalist, in 2005 her debut novel, the family saga Vienna, appeared. She is the daughter of the footballer Hans Menasse, the author Robert Menasse is her brother. In 2019 she received the Ludwig Börne Prize

Friday: Ms. Menasse, in your new novel there is the dark secret of a war crime that everyone knows about but nobody speaks. Like in Rechnitz, where there was a massacre of Hungarian-Jewish forced laborers in the last days of the war. Is “Dunkelblum” a Rechnitz novel?

Eva Menasse: The historical research began, of course, at Rechnitz. But Rechnitz is only the most spectacular case of a whole series of such events that took place in Burgenland and Lower Austria in the last weeks of the Second World War. That electrified me. Today we count about 124 massacres in this area. Everyone is always talking about Rechnitz. But something broke out with brutal violence in the entire region when it was actually all over.

So not a Rechnitz novel?

Dark flower is somehow already a Rechnitz novel, but again not. I fictionalized the entire landscape, the people, everything. It was about looking at the entire timeline since then. Because after a crime like that, it somehow goes on anyway. I wanted to know how the little people lived on after such an outbreak of violence – regardless of whether they were guilty of themselves or not. Today’s Rechnitzers would probably give a lot to ensure that someone finally finds this mass grave. History may not be coped with – an unfortunate word – but it has to be brought to some human conclusion. And in this case that would be finding the mass grave. Then this place would come to rest. The real Rechnitz stands there like a beacon in history. If you want to know what happens when you don’t speak, keep silent, hide everything and sweep it under the carpet, then it’s an impressive example.

Again and again you deal with dark historical chapters, for example in “The Holocaust in Court. The David Irving Trial ”. What do you like about it?

The riddles that I cannot fathom. I do all of this because I want to find out something. With David Irving, I wanted to understand how a really highly intelligent person comes on such a trip. And I think I understand that he doesn’t believe any of this at all. I’m relatively sure he’s just playing a diabolical game. In my eyes he is more of a player character than a real Holocaust denier. But of course my dealing with these issues is also a family legacy. I can’t get this story out of me. Maybe I’m doing a family job by dealing with it.

“Everyone involved knows the whole truth together. That’s why you never really get them together again afterwards, ”says the novel. Does literature have the function of preserving historical truths and certainties – especially when there are hardly any contemporary witnesses?

Literature always has the same function. It can tell stories that have ambivalences and cannot be clarified with simple moral categories. Everything that resonates can be written down here. Journalism in its narrative forms can do that too, but history cannot. But she doesn’t need that either, she wants the durable, the facts. But why people act this way and not differently, or why someone is lying or shutting up at that very moment – the human aspect of all actions, so to speak – is what literature can best tell. The staff in Dark flower is invented. Still, it is hopefully a real book – not about Rechnitz, but about Dunkelblum.

You wrote the sentence that art arises in the gap between chaos and control. How does that work when you write?

The novel was already a lot of chaos because I didn’t know how to tell the story and how to organize it. But maybe that creates the atmospheric more, because I always only notice when I’m writing where things are going on and how I have to do it. I like control too. But that doesn’t help if you sit down at your desk in the morning and don’t know what to do next. The game is in the head, and there it goes back and forth. If I know what to do next, it’s craft and control. The difficult thing is the structure, and it always begins in a chaos that has to be sorted out.









“Here our country is still as it was for centuries. We can be proud of that, ”said a resident of Dunkelblum. Are you serious?

It’s one of those empty phrases that people utter when the day is long. Dialogue is important to me and I try to let people speak as they speak. Only Austrians are likely to notice that different social classes are also depicted. There are the very simple people who speak a very broad dialect and there are those who are a little educated. They also speak a little differently.

How important is the distance to Austria and the socio-political conditions there when writing?

Very important. Writing Austrian novels from here in Berlin is exactly the extent of Austria that I can endure. I can no longer imagine returning to Austria. Somehow the country has become too small for me and only from a distance can I mobilize something like a sense of home in me, which then lead to such a book. But I really enjoyed the Austriaticisms, immersing myself in the Austrian language.

In your essay on compromise, you write that you have the impression that liberal societies have “become more uncompromising at all ends of the spectrum” in recent years – also due to digitization. Why is the compromise so out of fashion?

This has to do with the dogma of personalization. Everyone only accepts what is good for them. And that means that the sense of community has been lost. Nobody has to adapt anymore, which has led to a social neglect of prosperity, to a pronounced egoism, which of course contradicts any compromise. If you only encounter the world in a personalized way on the screen, then I no longer have to compromise with anyone. Then I can insult any cyclist who passes too close to me or even tear them off the bike. We are currently observing these tendencies of aggression everywhere.

They ask to talk about what troubles us. What is it that troubles you the most at the moment?

This irreconcilability and the roaring at one another in our society. The mental brutality on the many social channels stunned me. The election campaign is also an imposition. In the end, we talked more about Baerbock plagiarism than about climate change. Or about the CDU’s responsibility that we are not much further with the conversion to climate-neutral technology. One should actually talk about it, but that is not happening. It’s all pretty unpleasant.

Debate is also irrelevant in the cultural sector.

That’s right. The “Close everything up” campaign was one of those moments for me when I asked myself whether I was actually still right here. You don’t have to find satire good, but the accusation that artists are to blame for people to die because people may no longer wear masks because of satire is hysterical.

There are now publicists who are fleeing from Germany to Austria because of the culture of debate. Can you understand that?

You mean Matthias Politycki. Have fun, I can only say. I’m already looking forward to his reports from the cozy, racist everyday life in Austria. The quality of life in Austria is very high, but you have to endure politics. Austria is increasingly becoming a banana republic. What is going on there politically is shameful.

Do you see yourself as a writer who was born in Vienna and lives in Berlin, or rather an Austrian or Berlin author?

I think writing is influenced by your reading biography, the texts you grew up with. And from what I’ve read and where I come from linguistically, I’m certainly an Austrian author. And I will stay that way too.

Does an award like that of your compatriot Clemens J. Setz with the Büchner Prize trigger something in the Austrian author?

Yes, I have to admit that there is a weird little national pride at this point – we can write well, we weird Ösis. I don’t have that at all in football, I always stick with Germany. But I was very pleased that Clemens Setz was awarded the Büchner Prize.

Dark flower Eva Menasse Kiepenheuer & Witsch 2021, 524 pp., 25 € Mind games about compromise Eva Menasse Droschl 2020, 48 pages, 10 €